Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda confirms band's first-ever gig in India: ‘We can’t wait to bring our live show to them'

After years of anticipation and endless rumours, it’s finally happening! American nu metal band Linkin Park will perform in India for the first time ever on January 25, 2026, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, possibly as part of Lollapalooza India. Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park

The announcement ends months of speculation around the band’s arrival. As general ticket sales opened at noon today, the band reportedly sent out a newsletter to fans with the official festival poster. Co-founder Mike Shinoda wrote in the message, “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

On their official website, the band had briefly displayed details of the India performance only to take the information down soon after.

The band’s official website had briefly displayed details of the India performance under the From Zero World Tour calendar, only to take the information down soon after. That move further fuelled speculation that the group could headline Lollapalooza India 2026. While BookMyShow and the Lollapalooza India team have not issued a formal confirmation, but for now, the band’s newsletter has now sealed the deal for fans.

The performance comes as part of Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour, which marks the band’s return after a lengthy hiatus. The tour features a refreshed lineup with vocalist Emily Armstrong, drummer Colin Brittain and live guitarist Alex Federer joining the group. This new era began in September 2024, when Linkin Park stepped back into the spotlight seven years after the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

Their India show now carries historic weight, given the country’s long-standing relationship with Linkin Park’s music. For many, albums like Hybrid Theory and Meteora shaped teenage years and defined an entire generation’s playlist. For Indian listeners who have waited more than two decades, Linkin Park’s arrival is nothing short of a cultural milestone. As Mike’s words underline, the excitement is mutual.