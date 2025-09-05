India in touch with Albanese govt, diaspora: MEA on anti-immigrant protests in Australia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the Centre is in touch with the Australian government and diaspora groups over the recent anti-immigrant protests in the country. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaks during a media briefing on protests in Australia against Indians.(ANI)

While speaking during a briefing days after anti-immigrant protests were held in several Australian cities on August 31, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian High Commission has raised concerns with the Australian government and also received a formal response from the Australian side. The Australian government has acknowledged that the protests may be of concern for Australia's diverse communities, he added.

“We are all aware that anti-immigrant protests happened in many cities across Australia on 31 August. Our High Commissions and Consulate Generals were in regular touch with the Australian government, as also with our community members in this regard,” the MEA official said.

“Before the protests took place, our High Commission shared the concerns of the Indian diaspora with the Australian government. We received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protest in Australia may be of concern for Australia's diverse communities,” he added.

India is actively engaging with the Australian government to monitor the situation closely.

The MEA official's remark comes amid a surge in anti-immigrant protests, many targeting Indians, raising concern among communities and policymakers. The demonstrations have been organised by groups demanding tighter immigration rules.

The “March for Australia” rallies, reportedly held in Sydney, Melbourne and other major cities, saw several clashes between pro- and anti-immigration marchers.

Protesters argued that migration has increased pressure on jobs, housing and public services. While the protests remain limited in scale, the Indian government is taking no chances when it comes to the security of its nationals.

A video showing an Indian man getting heckled mid-speech at an anti-immigration protest in Australia is going viral on social media.

The video, shared on Instagram, opens with an Australian man introducing the speaker to a crowd of protesters.

When the Indian man steps up and begins his address, he acknowledges the hostility in the crowd. “Yes, I am a brown man. Yes, I am an immigrant from India. I came here for the right reasons,” he says, as protesters continue booing in the background.

The Indian man, however, continues to address the crowd, arguing that immigration should be about contributing to society, not demanding concessions.

As he continues, boos grow louder. Suddenly, an Australian protester interrupts him, grabbing the microphone and heckling him mid-speech. The disruption sparks chaos on stage, cutting the Indian man’s remarks short.