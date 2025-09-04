Indian man heckled while speaking at anti-immigration protest in Australia. 'I came here for the right reasons'

A video showing an Indian man getting heckled mid-speech at an anti-immigration protest in Australia is going viral on social media. The video, shared on Instagram, opens with an Australian man introducing the speaker to a crowd of protesters. “Our next guest is a foreigner. He looks like a foreigner. And he said he wanted to speak,” the host says as boos ripple through the audience. He adds, “He’s just like me, he became a citizen.” The video has drawn mixed reactions online. (Instagram/@australian.guard)

The Indian man then steps up and begins his address, acknowledging the hostility in the crowd. “Yes, I am a brown man. Yes, I am an immigrant from India. I came here for the right reasons,” he says, as protesters continue booing in the background.

The Indian man, however, continues to address the crowd, arguing that immigration should be about contributing to society, not demanding concessions. “Immigration is about not taking but giving. Not demanding but respecting,” he says. “But what I see happening today, this is not immigration. This is an open door policy. Anyone can come in, claim a spot and demand that Australia change for them. They are not blending into our culture, they are not protecting our freedom. They are twisting it,” the man tells the crowd.

As he continues, boos grow louder. Suddenly, an Australian protester interrupts him, grabbing the microphone and heckling him mid-speech. The disruption sparks chaos on stage, cutting the Indian man’s remarks short.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user who goes by the handle “australian.guard”. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the incident.

Netizens react

The video has gone viral on social media, racking up millions of views. It has drawn mixed reactions online.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “He may be genuine and a rare Indian that actually has adopted our ways and respect our culture and beliefs and if that is true I applaud him… he was saying all the right things… but unfortunately for him way too many of his countrymen and women have come here now in mass and refuse to assimilate which is giving a few good ones a bad name. I think he deserved the chance to talk and then from there a chance to show his actions.”

“this man was making sense. but the situation has gone too far, we want them all to go home,” commented another.

“I can’t tell if they’re booing him or booing with him. I don’t mind immigrants, but as long as they respect our culture, laws, and assimilate and provide for this country!” expressed a third user.