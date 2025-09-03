Indian man earning 60 LPA asks Redditors if he should move to US for 1.6 crore job: ‘Is it worth it?’

A Reddit post from a 35-year-old man questioning whether to relocate to the United States from India has gone viral, sparking a discussion online. In the post, the man shared that he currently earns ₹60 lakh per year. His company has offered him a transfer to Seattle on an L1-A visa with a total compensation of $190,000 (approximately ₹1.6 crore) for 2025 and $210,000 (around ₹1.8 crore) for 2026. His wife, 34, earns ₹40 lakh per year in India as a publication lead in the pharmaceutical sector and is also open to working in the US, the man said. The man said the decision is critical since “I either have to relocate or find another role.” (Pexels/Representational Image)

“I travel there frequently so I'm not particuarly excited on relocation, but my wife would like to experience the life outside India for few years (at least that is what she feels as on today),” the Reddit user wrote. He added that the decision is critical since “I either have to relocate or find another role.”

The man further shared that financially, he has paid off his home loan and vehicle loans. He currently has one active loan of ₹18 lakh for a house purchased for his parents. He also clarified that most of his peers and friends live in Bothell, and his brother-in-law stays in Everett, making Lynnwood the preferred location for settling down.

“I am thinking to take this opportunity, but hearing mixed thoughts from different people,” the user wrote, seeking the internet’s advice on whether he should relocate to the US.

Social media reactions

The post has sparked a discussion online. While some encouraged him to take the leap, others warned about the challenges of relocating on an L1 visa - a non-immigrant visa that allows foreign companies to transfer a manager, executive, or person with specialised knowledge to a US company.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “No not worth it. 155K for a family may be tough in Seattle. You are doing financially well in India. I would not uproot your lifestyle unless you absolutely have to.”

“If your wife will work in the US, I feel it is a good move, bro. Many ppl will not agree with me, but this is my honest opinion. Coming to the quality of life, yes, you both have to do a lot of household work and all, but the quality of food, life style, air, water, infrastructure... way ahead of India. Pivot your decision to the net household income, i.e., if your wife will work or not,” said another.

“It's worth it if your wife can find another job otherwise she will regret it in a few days. And in the current market it's not easy to find a new job especially on a visa. Also it depends if you have friends in Seattle or not as starting a life from scratch is not easy,” commented a third user. .

“NO. 155k in Seattle is the equivalent of a 20-25L lifestyle in India. You’re both at 1 cr per year. It’s not worth throwing that away for a US shift. Plus in the 15 yrs or so US has changed. It’s not the same country or opportunity it used to be. If your wife wants to experience, take a holiday here,” suggested one user.