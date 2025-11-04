'Leave me alone': Sydney Sweeney reportedly snapped at ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino during recent reunion

Actor Sydney Sweeney and producer Jonathan Davino, who ended their engagement earlier this year, recently crossed paths again, but the reunion was far from friendly. According to reports, Sydney was seen visibly upset and shouting at her ex-fiancé. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got engaged in 2022.

Sydney yells at Jonathan Davino

According to RadarOnline, Sydney and her ex-fiancé, Jonathan, allegedly had a tense reunion on Saturday. The Euphoria actor, 28, was spotted leaving her dinner outing at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and hopping into a black car which drove for a few blocks, following which she was seen getting into a vehicle driven by Jonathan, 42.

Sydney was photographed getting into the passenger seat of the car being driven by Jonathan in Los Angeles. She was seen putting her hand in front of her face as the movie producer drove to her house.

As per sources, tension between the former couple became apparent. At one point, Sydney screamed, "I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone."

At the moment, she is dating Scooter Braun. The Anyone But You star’s reunion with Jonathan comes after Page Six reported that Sydney is enjoying spending time with Scooter.

“She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career,” a source told Page Six last month, adding, “Don’t expect any wedding bells… Her number one priority is her career.”

About Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino

Sydney and Jonathan went their separate ways in January after seven years together, with the news being confirmed publicly in March. Following reports that the two had been living separately, a source had told People magazine that Sydney had been focusing on work amid the end of her engagement. "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," the source said about Sydney.

The actor got engaged to businessman Jonathan since 2022 after first being linked in 2018. The Anyone But You actor has a new season of Euphoria in the works and is about to lead a movie adaptation of The Housemaid bestseller, plus portray real-life boxer Christy Martin and screen star Kim Novak in upcoming projects.