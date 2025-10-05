Who is Taylor Swift’s song Father Figure about? Olivia Rodrigo and Scooter Braun theories spark debate

Taylor Swift’s new song Father Figure from her 12th studio album The Life of Showgirl has fans decoding every line - and Us Weekly reports that theories are flying fast. The song, track four on the album, dives into a complex relationship between a mentor and their protégé. It even borrows from George Michael’s classic of the same name, adding a darker twist. Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, releases on October 3, 2025, at midnight ET. (Republic Records via AP)(AP)

“When I found you / You were young / We were lost in the cold / Pulled up to you in the Jag,” Swift sings. “Turned your rags into gold / The winding road leads to the chateau / You remind me of a younger me / I saw potential.”

From the moment the album dropped on October 3, fans started debating who this “protégé” could be. One popular theory points straight at Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo has often spoken about admiring Swift early in her career, even calling her an influence before the two seemed to drift apart after the release of Sour.

Taylor Swift’s Father Figure: The Olivia Rodrigo connection theory

Fans remember that Rodrigo credited Swift on 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back, which used an interpolation of Swift’s New Year’s Day. But things shifted after Rodrigo’s Deja Vu drew comparisons to Cruel Summer. Swift and her co-writers were later given retroactive credit.

The lyrics of Father Figure hit close to that narrative. “I'll be your father figure / I drink that brown liquor / I can make deals with the devil because my d***’s bigger,” Swift sings in the chorus. “This love is pure profit / Just step into my office / I dry your tears with my sleeve / Leave it with me.”

The line between mentorship and power play feels blurred - and fans think that is exactly the point. But others say this track is not about Rodrigo at all, reports US Weekly.

The Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun theory

Another camp of Swifties believes the song draws from her history with Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Records, where Swift started her career. US Weekly notes that the song’s later verses echo the tone of betrayal she’s expressed before.

“I pay the check before it kisses the mahogany grain / Said they want to see you rise / They don’t want you to reign. I showed you all the tricks of the trade / All I ask for is your loyalty / My dear protégé,” she sings.

Swift famously clashed with Borchetta after he sold her masters to Scooter Braun in 2019. That fallout led to her massive “Taylor’s Version” rerecording project. She later confirmed that Braun sold her catalog to Shamrock Capital for $300 million.

This year, Swift shared that she finally regained ownership of her masters. “All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through... All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me,” she wrote on her website in May.

The song’s final verse sounds like her reclaiming that power. “I was your father figure / We drank that brown liquor / You made a deal with this devil / Turns out my d***’s bigger,” she sings.

Fans believe it is the perfect full-circle moment - a final word on years of control, loss, and revenge.

FAQs

What album is Father Figure on?

It is track four on Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of Showgirl.

Who do fans think Father Figure is about?

Theories center on Olivia Rodrigo, Scooter Braun, and Scott Borchetta.

Why do some fans link it to Olivia Rodrigo?

They believe in the theory due to Swift and Rodrigo’s past mentor-protégé dynamic and the lyrical parallels.

What’s the Scooter Braun connection?

The song mirrors Swift’s fallout after her masters were sold to him in 2019.