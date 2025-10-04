Who were Jane Goodall's husbands? Inside her relationships with Hugo van Lawick and Derek Bryceson

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world’s most recognized conservationists and the leading voice on chimpanzee research, has died at 91. Her passing was confirmed by the Jane Goodall Institute on Wednesday, October 1. The post said Goodall died of natural causes while in California, where she was on a speaking tour. Dr. Jane Goodall passes away at 91: A look at her marriages to Hugo van Lawick and Derek Bryceson.(Bloomberg)

Goodall's groundbreaking work began in 1960. She arrived in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park to study wild chimpanzees. What followed was more than six decades of research that changed how the world views animals and their connection to humans.

Dr. Jane was married twice in her lifetime, first to Baron Hugo van Lawick and later to Derek Bryceson. Both of them became part of her story at Gombe.

Also read: Jane Goodall death: 20 quotes by the renowned wildlife researcher to live by

Jane Goodall's first marriage: Baron Hugo van Lawick

Goodall met wildlife photographer Baron Hugo van Lawick in 1962. He had been sent by National Geographic to document her research. His photos and films helped introduce her work to a global audience. Two years later, they married in London.

Their son, Hugo Eric Louis, affectionately known as Grub, was born in 1967. While the pair often worked together, Goodall later admitted in an interview with People that their professional lives began pulling them in different directions. “I needed to get back to Gombe. I built up the research station and I had to. That was my thing.”

They divorced in 1974 but remained on good terms and continued collaborating on projects.

Also read: Jane Goodall cause of death: How did popular chimpanzee researcher die? All on health issues

Jane Goodall's second husband: Derek Bryceson

Goodall married her second husband, Derek Bryceson, in 1975. Bryceson was a Tanzanian government official at the time and served as director of the country’s national parks. According to Goodall, he played an important role in supporting her work and securing protections that ensured the survival of Gombe as a protected national park.

“If I hadn’t married him, there wouldn’t be a Gombe today,” Goodall told People, acknowledging his influence on her life’s work.

But their marriage was cut short when Bryceson died of cancer in 1980. She never remarried after Bryceson’s death. Instead, she focused on expanding her research and later advocating globally for animal welfare and environmental causes.

Goodall is survived by her son, Grub, and generations of scientists, activists, and admirers who credit her with reshaping humanity’s relationship with the natural world.

FAQs

Who was Jane Goodall?

She was a primatologist and conservationist, best known for her work with chimpanzees.

Who was Jane Goodall married to?

She married wildlife photographer Baron Hugo van Lawick in 1964, and later Derek Bryceson in 1975.

Did Jane Goodall have children?

Yes, she had one son, Hugo Eric Louis, known as Grub, with her first husband.

When did Jane Goodall die?

She died on October 1, 2025, of natural causes while in California on a speaking tour.