Jane Goodall death: 20 quotes by the renowned wildlife researcher to live by

Jane Goodall, the conservationist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research, has died. She was 91. The Jane Goodall Institute said in post on Instagram Wednesday that the renowned primatologist has passed away. British primatologist Jane Goodall visits a chimpanzee rescue center on June 9, 2018 in Entebbe, Uganda.(AFP)

Famous Jane Goodall quotes

Her Purpose and Mission

“My mission is to create a world where we can live in harmony with nature.”

“The least I can do is speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

“Let us develop respect for all living things. Let us try to replace violence and intolerance with understanding and compassion. And love.”

Inspiring the Next Generation

“My mission is to create a world where we can live in harmony with nature. And can I do that alone? No. So there is a whole army of youth that can do it. So I suppose my mission is to reach as many of those young people as I can through my own efforts.”

“So this is my effort to bring back the hope that we must have if we are to change direction. I think to be fully human, we need to have meaning in our lives, and that’s what I am trying to help these young people to find.”

“There is a powerful force unleashed when young people resolve to make a change.”

Understanding Our Kinship with Animals

“When you meet chimps you meet individual personalities. When a baby chimp looks at you it’s just like a human baby. We have a responsibility to them.”

“The more I learned (about the chimps), the more I realised how like us they were.”

“I learned from my dog long before I went to Gombe that we weren’t the only beings with personalities. What the chimps did was help me to persuade others.”

Speaking Out Against Animal Cruelty

“To me, cruelty is the worst of human sins. Once we accept that a living creature has feelings and suffers pain, then by knowingly and deliberately inflicting suffering on that creature, we are guilty, whether it be human or animal.”

“The more we learn of the true nature of non-human animals, especially those with complex brains and corresponding complex social behavior, the more ethical concerns are raised regarding their use in the service of man — whether this be in entertainment, as “pets,” for food, in research laboratories, or any of the other uses to which we subject them.”

“Thousands of people who say they “love” animals sit down once or twice a day to enjoy the flesh of creatures who have been utterly deprived of everything that could make their lives worth living and who endured the awful suffering and the terror of the abattoirs— and the journey to get there— before finally leaving their miserable world, only too often after a painful death.”

“Farm animals are far more aware and intelligent than we ever imagined and, despite having been bred as domestic slaves, they are individual beings in their own right. As such, they deserve our respect. And our help. Who will plead for them if we are silent?”

“I have for decades been concerned about factory farming, in part because of the tremendous harm inflicted on the environment, but also because of the shocking ongoing cruelty perpetrated on millions of sentient beings.”

“Today it is generally accepted that although the earliest humans probably ate some meat, it was unlikely to have played a major role in their diet. Plants would have been a much more important source of food.”

“If we kill off the wild, then we are killing a part of our souls.”

Human Impact on Earth

“There’s too many of us. It’s a planet of finite resources – and we’re using them up. And that’s going to mean so much suffering in the future.”

“We’re poisoning the land, we’re poisoning animals, and I truly believe we’re poisoning ourselves.”

“Here we are, arguably the most intelligent being that’s ever walked planet Earth, with this extraordinary brain, yet we’re destroying the only home we have.”

Living in Balance with Nature

“The indigenous people around the world before they made a major decision used to ask themselves: how does this decision affect our people seven generations ahead?”

“Chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans have been living for hundreds of thousands of years in their forest, living fantastic lives, never overpopulating, never destroying the forest. I would say that they have been in a way more successful than us as far as being in harmony with the environment.”

“The chimpanzee study taught us perhaps more than anything else to be a little humble; that we are, indeed, unique primates, we humans, but we’re simply not as different from the rest of the animal kingdom as we used to think.”

“It’s been proven by quite a few studies that plants are good for our psychological development. If you green an area, the rate of crime goes down. Torture victims begin to recover when they spend time outside in a garden with flowers. So we need them, in some deep psychological sense, which I don’t suppose anybody really understands yet.”

“To reconnect with nature is key if we want to save the planet.”