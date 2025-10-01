Jane Goodall cause of death: How did popular chimpanzee researcher die? All on health issues

Dr. Jane Goodall, renowned chimpanzee researcher, has died, the Jane Goodall Institute announced in a Wednesday statement. She was 91 years old. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has died at 91(Bloomberg)

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the statement announcing her death read.

She died of natural causes. Born Valerie Jane Morris-Goodall on April 3, 1934, in London, Goodall was renowned for her groundbreaking 60-year study of chimpanzees at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, beginning in 1960.

Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977, focusing on wildlife conservation and youth empowerment through Roots & Shoots. She received honors like the 2025 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden and a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) in 2003.

Among the most surprising discoveries Goodall made was ‘how like use’ the chimpanzees are. “Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back. The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving an altruistic,” she told ABC News in 2020.

“Dame Jane Goodall has passed away at 91. A pioneer, a dreamer, a voice for animals and the planet. She taught us to see ourselves in chimpanzees and hope in nature, and the world feels less friendly without her,” one person paid tribute to Goodall on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It is impossible to sum up the impact she has had on our world and on science in a social media post,” another person tweeted.