California Gov shares Trump's McD photo after his aide Pete Hegseth's ‘fat generals’ remark

California governor Gavin Newsom trolled US President Donald Trump in light of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's remarks that the look of overweight troops was “completely unacceptable". Newsom shared a photo from Trump's campaign at McDonald's last October.(X)

Newsom shared a photo of Trump from a campaign at McDonald's last October, and wrote on X: “I guess the Commander in Chief needs to go!".

In another post, Newsom's press office shared an AI-generated photo of the POTUS holding two McDonald's burgers while drones around him carried McDonald's food packages.

“IT'S COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE TO SEE A FAT COMMANDER IN CHIEF IN THE HALLS OF THE WHITE HOUSE!.” the post read.

Newsom's jibe on Trump was in reaction of Hegseth's remarks at a gathering of hundreds of generals and admirals where he outlined a vision for the US military with a focus on fitness. He portrayed the US military as too fat, too focused on leftist "woke" ideas, and in need of major shake-up with an emphasis on being tough “war fighters."

"This speech is about fixing decades of decay, some of it obvious, some of it hidden. "Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading, and we lost our way. We became the 'Woke Department.' But not anymore," "Hegseth said, as he called strict grooming standards, including a one-year cap on shaving waivers that are disproportionately used by Black troops.

"Standards must be uniform, gender-neutral and high -- if not, they're not standards. They're just suggestions, suggestions that get our sons and daughters killed," Hegseth said.

"The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos," Hegseth told the audience, which sat in silence.

Addressing the room full of America's top generals and admirals, who were summoned from around the world without explanation last week by the White House, Hegseth defended his firings of flag officers, which include the top general, who was Black, and the Navy's top admiral, who was a woman.