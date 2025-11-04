Search
Michigan man Mohmed Ali charged in foiled 'ISIS-inspired' Halloween attack seen at gun range

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 05:40 am IST

The attack plan was for Halloween weekend and was planned for the Ferndale suburb, with LGBTQ clubs and bars the potential target.

One of the two men charged in the alleged ISIS-inspired foiled plot on Halloween in Michigan was seen at a gun range over a month before the holiday. Two men, identified as Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, were charged by federal prosecutors on Monday over allegedly hatching an ISIS-inspired plot that the FBI had said they foiled.

Image obtained from the charging document from the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan shows Mohmed Ali (in gray) at a gun shop in Belleville, Michigan, on September 25(AFP)
The attack plan was for Halloween weekend and the suspects had allegedly been planning to carry it out in Ferndale, with LGBTQ clubs and bars the potential target.

Both the accused charged in the case reportedly practiced shooting firearms at gun ranges in recent weeks, and a picture showed Mohmed Ali holding a weapon at a gun range in Belleville, Michigan, as per a picture from news agency AFP.

The picture was reportedly from September 25.

Mohmed Ali (in gray) at a gun shop in Belleville, Michigan, on September 25, 2025. (AFP)
The accused visited a gun range as part of a plot to "commit a Federal crime of terrorism," a criminal complaint said, mentioning Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud and other unnamed co-conspirators.

A juvenile is also among the five suspects in the case, and court documents reveal that all of them allegedly used encrypted messaging platforms to share ISIS-related messages on the potential attacks.

According to Fox News, it was the juvenile suspect who suggested the attack take place on Halloween. Several references to the term ‘pumpkin’ were found when the FBI probed chats and telephonic conversations purportedly carried out among the group.

"So ya, I talked to my brothers. We are going to do pumpkin," the juvenile suspect allegedly told Mohmed Ali. “I talked to...[Co-conspirator 4] and [Co-conspirator 5], they said it is getting bad. So we got to do pumpkin, ya,” Fox News quoted court documents.

However, the FBI thwarted the "potential terrorist attack" before it could take place, Director Kash Patel announced on Friday. Later, three AR-15-style rifles, two shotguns, four handguns, and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition were recovered after raids at Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud's homes.

