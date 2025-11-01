Kash Patel compromised Michigan terror probe? Explosive report reveals growing rift inside FBI

FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly frustrated senior officials at the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations with his announcement about the arrests in Michigan, as per MSNBC. Patel on X said that multiple people allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested there. After Charlie Kirk's assassination, FBI director Kash Patel had announced that a suspect had been arrested but it turned out to be premature as law enforcement later realized that said person didn't have any connection to the case. (Getty Images via AFP)

“The FBI stopped a potential terrorist attack in Michigan before it could unfold,” Patel announced on X. “Thanks to swift action and coordination with our partners, a violent plot tied to international terrorism was disrupted. This is what defending the homeland looks like — vigilance saves lives,” he added, sharing a Fox News report which claimed that the plot had links to ISIS.

However, as per MSNBC, many are unhappy with Patel jumping the gun and making the announcement before investigators could flesh out key details – including whether an attack was actually imminent. Justice officials reportedly expressed concern that Patel appeared to have acted without the approval of Main Justice, the publication further reported.

Patel reportedly made the quick announcement with the goal of seeking credit for the FBI but in a way that could interfere with the investigation, as per MSNBC. Carol Leonnig, one of the reporters behind the publication's article also wrote on X, “FBI and DOJ officials are getting ticked off about the @FBIDirectorKash publicly announcing arrests in the early stages of a terror investigation -- his tweet may have compromised it, they fear.”

This is not the first time Patel has jumped the gun. After Charlie Kirk's assassination on September 10, the FBI director had announced that a suspect had been arrested but it turned out to be premature as law enforcement later realized that said person didn't have any connection to the case.

What to know about the alleged terror plot

The alleged terror plot in Michigan involved a group of young people. Investigators believe the plot was inspired by Islamic State extremism. They are now probing if those in custody were potentially radicalized online, Associated Press reported.

The probe involved an online chatroom discussion which invovled at least some of the suspects who were taken into custody. They had discussed carrying out an attack around Halloween, referring to “pumpkin day,” the agency further reported. Another person briefed on the matter confirmed to AP that there had been a “pumpkin” reference.

While it wasn’t immediately clear if the group had the means to carry out an attack, the Halloween reference prompted the FBI to make arrests Friday. FBI and state police vehicles were in a neighborhood near Fordson High School in Dearborn, pertaining to this case.

(With AP inputs)