Sat, Nov 01, 2025
Halloween 2025: What time is trick-or-treating in the US today?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Nov 01, 2025 02:31 am IST

Kids, it's time to put on your costumes and get your candy bags ready — Halloween is here!

What time does trick-or-treating start in 2025?(UnSplash)
Whether you are dressing up as a spooky ghost or a favorite superhero, the big question remains: What time does trick-or-treating start in 2025?

When does trick-or-treating start in the US?

There is no single nationwide time for trick-or-treating in the United States. Most communities schedule their candy-filled fun around sunset hours, both for safety and convenience.

In general, the most common trick-or-treat window is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, though younger children often start a bit earlier. Some cities extend festivities as late as 9:00 p.m.

Also Read: From Friends to Stranger Things: Best Halloween-themed episodes to watch

Typical trick-or-treat hours by region

Central Indiana: 5–8 p.m.

Western New York: 6–8 p.m.

New Hampshire: 5–8 p.m.

Alabama: ~6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Atlanta, GA: 5–9 p.m.

Boston, MA: 5–8 p.m.

Louisville, KY: 5:30–8 p.m.

Also Read: Halloween recipes: Five unique and easy dishes to enjoy this spooky season

Western Pennsylvania trick-or-treat times

Below are the scheduled trick-or-treat times for many of the largest communities across Western Pennsylvania:

Aliquippa —Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Baldwin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beaver — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Bethel Park — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Butler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Cranberry — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Derry Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Freeport — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Greensburg — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hempfield Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Indiana — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McCandless Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McKeesport — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroeville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moon Township — Thursday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Mount Lebanon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Murrysville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

New Castle — Saturday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.

North Huntingdon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pine Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Robinson Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ross Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shaler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Washington — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Halloween 2025: What time is trick-or-treating in the US today?
