Halloween 2025: What time is trick-or-treating in the US today?
In general, the most common trick-or-treat window is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.
Kids, it's time to put on your costumes and get your candy bags ready — Halloween is here!
Whether you are dressing up as a spooky ghost or a favorite superhero, the big question remains: What time does trick-or-treating start in 2025?
When does trick-or-treating start in the US?
There is no single nationwide time for trick-or-treating in the United States. Most communities schedule their candy-filled fun around sunset hours, both for safety and convenience.
Typical trick-or-treat hours by region
Central Indiana: 5–8 p.m.
Western New York: 6–8 p.m.
New Hampshire: 5–8 p.m.
Alabama: ~6 p.m.–8 p.m.
Atlanta, GA: 5–9 p.m.
Boston, MA: 5–8 p.m.
Louisville, KY: 5:30–8 p.m.
Western Pennsylvania trick-or-treat times
Below are the scheduled trick-or-treat times for many of the largest communities across Western Pennsylvania:
Aliquippa —Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.
Baldwin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Beaver — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.
Bethel Park — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Butler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
Cranberry — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Derry Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Freeport — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.
Greensburg — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hempfield Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Indiana — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
McCandless Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
McKeesport — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroeville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Moon Township — Thursday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Mount Lebanon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Murrysville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
New Castle — Saturday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.
North Huntingdon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Pine Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Robinson Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Ross Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Shaler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Washington — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-6:30 p.m.
West Mifflin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.