Halloween 2025: What time is trick-or-treating in the US today?

Kids, it's time to put on your costumes and get your candy bags ready — Halloween is here! What time does trick-or-treating start in 2025?(UnSplash)

Whether you are dressing up as a spooky ghost or a favorite superhero, the big question remains: What time does trick-or-treating start in 2025?

When does trick-or-treating start in the US?

There is no single nationwide time for trick-or-treating in the United States. Most communities schedule their candy-filled fun around sunset hours, both for safety and convenience.

In general, the most common trick-or-treat window is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, though younger children often start a bit earlier. Some cities extend festivities as late as 9:00 p.m.

Typical trick-or-treat hours by region

Central Indiana: 5–8 p.m.

Western New York: 6–8 p.m.

New Hampshire: 5–8 p.m.

Alabama: ~6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Atlanta, GA: 5–9 p.m.

Boston, MA: 5–8 p.m.

Louisville, KY: 5:30–8 p.m.

Western Pennsylvania trick-or-treat times

Below are the scheduled trick-or-treat times for many of the largest communities across Western Pennsylvania:

Aliquippa —Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Baldwin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beaver — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Bethel Park — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Butler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Cranberry — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Derry Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Freeport — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Greensburg — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hempfield Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Indiana — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McCandless Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McKeesport — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroeville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moon Township — Thursday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Mount Lebanon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Murrysville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

New Castle — Saturday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.

North Huntingdon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pine Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Robinson Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ross Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shaler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Washington — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.