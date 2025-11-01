JD Vance shares hilarious Halloween meme amid Erika Kirk hug row; ‘can you hear…’

JD Vance seems unbothered by the recent bizarre speculations about his marriage to his wife, Usha Vance. The VP shared a hilarious Halloween meme on social media, an edgy take on the famous bald meme associated with him. Hundreds of followers reacted to the tweet, including several MAGA commentators. JD Vance speaks next to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy during a press conference outside the West Wing (AFP)

Vance accompanied late conservative commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, to a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi this week. The two spoke at the event, encouraging students to join Kirk's conservative TPUSA movement.

However, the VP and Erika's hug at the end of the event sparked speculations. All reactions are unfounded. Neither the White House nor Erika Kirk have reacted to these rumors.

“JD Vance is going to divorce his Indian wife, distance himself from his family, marry Charlie Kirk’s widow, and position himself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidential election,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 41-year-old VP's statement on his wife's Hindu faith further triggered criticism.

"Most Sundays, she will come with me to church. As I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, 'Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that," Vance said.

"Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me," he added.

“I'd argue that JD Vance will divorce his wife because he's embarrassed of his lineage (and that he constantly shits on with his rhetoric) and will remarry Erika Kirk prior to his inevitable 2028 run. He knows the side-by-side comparison to Newsom's family hurts him politically,” another social media user posted.

While these claims are unfounded, and can't be verified at the moment, Vance seemed to be in a light mood on Halloween. He shared a meme on himself, with the caption: “Can you hear the screaming?”