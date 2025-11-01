Erika Kirk gains support amid JD Vance hug row: ‘Do people have no mercy?’

Erika Kirk has found some support amid the online criticism she's been facing since a photo of her hug with Vice President JD Vance went viral. Erika, now the CEO of Turning Point USA, shared the stage with Vance at the TPUSA University of Mississippi event on Wednesday. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, spoke at the TPUSA University of Mississippi event, which was also attended by JD Vance.(AFP)

Erika's words of introduction for Vance too have now drawn attention, even as the pictures of the two sparked divorce rumors about the VP. Notably, this comes as Vance's personal life has been under the microscope after his recent admission that he ‘hoped’ his Hindu wife, Usha, would embrace Christianity. Vance has now clarified in a post on X that she has 'no plans to convert’.

Most people criticizing the Erika Kirk-JD Vance hug, pointed to how she'd placed his hand on the back of his head while hugging. Many deemed it inappropriate, leading to speculations about the two. However, a section of people online have come out in support of Erika.

What Erika Kirk's supporters said

Many of Erika Kirk's supporters tried to put across the point that some people are naturally touchy, and it does not indicate anything more. One person on X wrote “I'm a hot blooded American guy, so I get it- Signals get misread. But there are just naturally touchy women.” The person added, “Its pretty crass for anyone to be dunking on Erika Kirk at this time for it though.”

Another person added, “Why are people saying this hug between JD Vance and Erkia Kirk was inappropriate? I've seen Erika hug other people like that. I think she's just a close-hugger/touchy, generally speaking. I don't find it sexual.” Yet another person pointed out that this is how Erika Kirk hugs, sharing a photo of her, taken after Charlie Kirk's assassination on September 10.

Yet another person added their observations, saying, “I’ve seen women do this to people they definitely haven’t had sex with. Isn’t it more likely to be an expression of affection and gratitude, perhaps refracted through the loneliness of grief? A clasp of solidarity and thanks, not lust?”

They added, “Some women are just handsy, moms especially.” One person shared the entire video of Erika and Vance's on-stage interaction, claiming that ‘specific screenshots' let others ‘pretend this was inappropriate’. “This doesn’t look remotely wrong,” the person added.

Another person slammed the widespread criticism Erika Kirk was getting. “Leave Erika Kirk alone. My goodness the cruelty for clicks, the willingness to pass such awful judgment on a broken, brand new widow for a hug and a pair of pants is beyond the pale. Do you people have no mercy?,” the person said.