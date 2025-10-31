Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s emotional hug video has the internet talking: 'Usha Vance is toast'

A video of Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk hugging during an event at Ole Miss on the campus of the University of Mississippi has gone viral. Erika Kirk and US Vice President JD Vance embracing during an event on the campus of the University of Mississippi. (AFP)

Social media is talking:

The visuals prompted varied responses from people. An individual wrote, “How would you describe these moments between Erika Kirk and JD Vance last night?” Another added, “Is Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s greeting appropriate?”

A third posted, “Usha is toast.” A fourth remarked, “I’m sorry, but this is seriously somewhat odd.”

What did Erika Kirk say?

Erika Kirk took the stage first, where she spoke about her slain husband, Charlie Kirk. The conservative influencer, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while attending an event at a Utah college.

“Your generation is living at a crossroads, and we are witnessing in real time the battle raging for the soul of your generation,” said Erika Kirk in her speech.

"They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s love," she said, adding, "They should all know this. If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and this world."

JD Vance's speech:

Talking about Charlie Kirk, Vance said, “He wasn't just a guy who went around campus and said very interesting things,” adding, “He was a person who particularly to the young people of this country, he had the very best advice. Charlie wanted you… to build a life that was worth building.

During his speech, Vance said he would “speak from the heart” and touched on subjects such as family, faith, and free speech. He urged the students to “fall in love, get married, and start a family.”