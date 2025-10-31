JD Vance-Erika Kirk 2028 ticket? Speculations rise after TPUSA Ole Miss event pics go viral

Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk have sparked 2028 ticket speculations after the two were photographed together at the University of Mississippi event on Wednesday. The two were at Ole Miss for the first stop of the ‘This Is the Turning Point’ tour. Erika Kirk and JD Vance were pictured sharing a hug at the TPUSA Ole Miss event. (X/@LucasSa56947288)

Many within the MAGA circle have expected Vance to throw his hat in the ring for the presidential race after Donald Trump's term ends, and there was also an online push to have Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, run for office.

Vance and Erika Kirk were seen exchanging a hug at the TPUSA Ole Miss event, with Erika wearing a white tee-shirt with ‘freedom’ written on it, pairing it with leather pants. Vance went with a suit for the event.

JD Vance-Erika Kirk photos spark 2028 election buzz

While the photos of Vance and Erika Kirk have sparked divorce rumors among some online, others have hopped onto the possibility of seeing them as running mates for the 2028 election.

Charlie Kirk's TPUSA played a large part in helping Trump win the last election, including pushing Vance as the running mate, and getting Robert F Kennedy to drop out of the race and join Trump's campaign. Erika Kirk is now at the helm of things after Charlie was fatally shot attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and the MAGA world has rallied behind her. As for Vance, even as he took the stage at the Ole Miss event, many began to chant ‘48’ indicating that he would be the 48th President of the US, with Trump serving as the 47th.

One person on X wrote “JD Vance & Erika Kirk ticket 2028. Calling it now.” Another person wrote that Usha would be Vance's biggest problem in 2028, as he'd have to get the MAGA base to ‘accept her’. Notably, Usha is of Indian origin and a Hindu – something which came up when Vance spoke at Ole Miss. A person responded to the X post on Usha being a possible problem in the event of a presidential campaign, saying “Can’t rule out a Vance Erika ticket for 2028.”

Yet another remarked “Watch! It will be Vance/Erika 2028.” However, that's not where speculations ended. Some claimed that Erika Kirk would endorse Vance for the 2028 presidential run. However, there is no concrete announcement from Vance about running for presidency in 2028.

At Ole Miss when he was greeted with chants of ‘48’ he didn't directly respond, instead asking the crowd to start having children when they're young. Meanwhile, suggestions have been made that Trump could run for a third time, by becoming VP and then taking over as President. However, he seemingly shut it down, saying “I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that.”

Erika Kirk has also not expressed any ambition of running for any office of the US government yet.