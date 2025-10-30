JD Vance pushed for 2028 run by hundreds amid Trump third-term talks; ‘here’s one thing'

Vice President JD Vance accompanied Erika Kirk to a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. The two honored late conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, urging students to take part in TPUSA events. Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two for travel to participate in a Turning Point USA event (AFP)

The event, at one point, became about Vance's potential 2028 run for president. As the VP took the stage, students loudly chanted, ‘48’, urging the former Ohio Senator to run to become the 48th president. The 41-year-old did not directly respond. He instead asked the crowd to start having children while they were young, something Charlie Kirk often said on his podcast.

Read More: Erika Kirk's unusual tribute to Charlie Kirk at Ole Miss TPUSA event; ‘I want to thank’

“Charlie wanted you more than anything to invest in the things that were worth having to build a life that was worth building. Now, now, most of you are probably too young to have found the person you're going to spend the rest of your life with. Some of you are lucky enough to have found that person already, but I will tell you, if you're as lucky and blessed as I have been, it hits you like a ton of bricks. And I have found that person and my lovely wife, Usha, our second lady who is here with us today. She's sitting in the audience somewhere. I don't know where, but I love you, honey.”

“And have children... Here's the thing. The one regret, the only regret that I really have in my entire life. And I've made plenty of mistakes. But the one regret that I have is that, frankly, I wish we had started having kids sooner because when you're a young father, you realize what an incredible blessing they are. But they're also very exhausting. And I know here at Ole Miss we like to party a lot and I know it.”

Trump third-term speculations

The 2028 chants came days after Steve Bannon revealed that Trump's inner circle is thinking of plans to have the president run again in 2028. The constitution forbids the 79-year-old, currently in his second term, from running again.

This week, Trump responded to these speculations, saying: "I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that.”