JD Vance hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, will soon convert to Christianity: 'If she doesn’t...'

US Vice President JD Vance has said that he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha, will one day become a Christian. JD Vance was speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. (AFP FILE)

"Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church," Vance said at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. "As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I’ll say now in front to 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.

However, he also added that “If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

During the event, Vance also said that Usha grew up in a Hindu family, “but not a particularly religious family”.

“In fact, when I met my wife… I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist, that’s what she would have considered herself as well,” he said, while noting that families need to come to their “arrangement.”

Vance also disclosed that they had decided to raise their three children Christian, and that they even attend a Christian school.

Usha Vance on conversion

Meanwhile, just months ago, Usha Vance opened up about how she and her husband were raising their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, in an interfaith household.

Speaking to Meghan McCain on her podcast ‘Citizen McCain’, the Second Lady said, "So what we've ended up doing is we send our kids to Catholic school, and we have given them each the choice, right? They can choose whether they want to be baptised Catholic and then go through the whole step-by-step process with their classes in school.”

Usha Vance also disclosed that when she met JD Vance at Yale University, he wasn’t Catholic.

"At the time when I met JD, he wasn't Catholic, and he converted later and when he converted, we had a lot of conversations about that because it was actually after we had our first child, maybe it was after Vivek was born too," she said.

"When you convert to Catholicism it comes with several important obligations, like to raise your child in the faith and all that. We had to have a lot of real conversations about how do you do that, I'm not Catholic, and I'm not intending to convert or anything like that," Usha added.