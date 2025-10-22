Former WH Press Secy Jen Psaki under fire over controversial remarks against Usha and JD Vance

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is facing criticism for her comments on US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha. Psaki made the controversial remarks on her I’ve Had It podcast’s Tuesday episode. Jen Psaki has landed herself in hot waters after her comments on US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha.(AP)

“I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki said. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you.”

Psaki, who served as the White House Press Secretary during the Joe Biden administration, continued in her unflattering description of the Vice President and said, “And that he's willing to do anything to get there. And your whole iteration you just outlined, I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

Jen Psaki criticized for her comments

There has been a flurry of criticism from several quarters aimed at Psaki for her comments.

According to Newsweek, the Director of Communications at the White House, Steven Cheung, condemned the comments from the former White House Press Secretary, suggesting that she is projecting her own issues onto the Second Lady.

Conservatives also slammed the comments. Jack Posobiec, a leading voice on the right, described the comments as “absolutely disgusting.”

The Libs of TikTok X account also took potshots at Psaki, calling her “unhinged” and accusing her of trying to smear the reputation of VP Vance.

Others who criticized Psaki were Federalist senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland, Townhall.com’s Amy Curtis as well as Fox News analyst Joe Concha.

Psaki on JD Vance as Trump's potential successor

The episode in which Jen Psaki made the comments about Usha Vance was focused on JD Vance’s future prospects, especially his projection as a successor to President Trump by various quarters, The Daily Beast reported.

Psaki was of the view that VP Vance will find it hard to succeed Trump due to his lack of charisma, as she sees it. She is also sceptical about Vance’s ability to carry the MAGA base of President Trump along.

A more serious allegation levelled by her in the podcast was of President Trump trying to “manipulate” elections by using the military within cities.

FAQs:

Who is Jen Psaki?

Psaki is currently the host of The Briefing With Jen Psaki on MSNBC. She was the White House Press Secretary during the Biden administration.

When did Jen Psaki make the controversial comments about Usha Vance?

The comments were aired on the Tuesday episode of Psaki’s podcast, I’ve Had It.

When did Usha Vance marry JD Vance?

Usha married JD Vance in 2014 after the two of them met at the Yale Law School. They have three children together.