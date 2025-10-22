Elon Musk tears into NASA's Sean Duffy as Moon race heats up: ‘trying to kill…’

Elon Musk has criticized NASA's administrator Sean Duffy, saying he lacks the intelligence to be the agency's head. The billionaire's reaction comes after the space agency stated that it was open to utilize lunar landers that weren't produced by his firm SpaceX. Despite SpaceX's challenges, Elon Musk defends the company's efforts while criticizing NASA's acting head, suggesting a need for stronger leadership in space exploration.(AFP)

Taking to X, Musk claimed that Duffy was “trying to kill NASA” and that “the person responsible for America's space program can't have a 2 digit IQ.”

“Should someone whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees be running America’s space program?” Musk pinned the question, which he posted on Tuesday morning, on his X page.

Elon Musk and Sean Duffy feud

While NASA has been considering landing on the moon using SpaceX's Starship rocket system, competitors will now be able to submit bids.

During the second term of Donald Trump, the agency hopes to send humans back to the Moon before China does.

Speaking to CNBC, Duffy stated that they are “not going to wait for one company.” He added that they are going to advance this and defeat the Chinese in the second space race.

Starship has seen a string of catastrophic failures this year, causing SpaceX to lag behind schedule despite having a $2.9 billion (£2.2 billion) contract for the Artemis III mission.

Musk has, however, praised the company's advancement, writing: “SpaceX is moving like lightning compared to the rest of the space industry. Moreover, Starship will end up doing the whole moon mission. Mark my words.”

Duffy hits back at Musk

In response, Duffy said, “Love the passion,” declaring that the moon race has begun. “Great companies shouldn't be afraid of a challenge. When our innovators compete with each other, America wins!”

Duffy is reportedly interested in maintaining the position of NASA's acting administrator.

Musk has earlier endorsed Jared Isaacman, a billionaire who has traveled into orbit on two private SpaceX missions, for the top position.