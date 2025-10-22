Jen Psaki-JD Vance row: Ex-WH Press Secretary questions VP's marriage, says ‘will save’ Usha Vance

A month after clashing over whether a prayer was appropriate in the aftermath of the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, JD Vance and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki are at it again. Jen Psaki (L) and JD Vance (R).(File Photos)

Psaki, who served as President Joe Biden's White House Press Secretary alongside Karine Jean-Pierre, appeared on the 'I've Had It' podcast and discussed JD Vance. While doing so, she speculated that the Vice President's wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, wants out of their marriage because she thinks JD Vance is "scarier" than Trump.

"J.D. Vance wants to be president more than anything else. I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Are you okay? Please blink four times," Psaki said. “We'll come over here. We'll save you.”

JD and Usha Vance met at Yale Law School and married in 2014 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. They have three children.

When Jen Psaki and JD Vance Clashed Over Prayer

The on and off between Jen Psaki and JD Vance first erupted back in August 2025 in the aftermath of the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis on August 27.

A prayer was held at the church-cum-school to mourn the tragedy, and Psaki, in a post on X, questioned if offering a prayer in the aftermath of a shooting is appropriate.

"Prayer is not freaking enough," she wrote. "Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

In response, JD Vance slammed Psaki in an X post, calling her comments the "most bizarre" of "all the weird left wing culture wars."

“We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action,” he wrote.

“Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?”