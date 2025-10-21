Trump warns Hamas of ‘fast, furious & brutal’ strike amid push on next Gaza truce steps

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Hamas of a “FAST, FURIOUS & BRUTAL” response if it fails to “do what is right,” as Washington pushes for the next, more complex stage of a Gaza ceasefire that has already been repeatedly strained. Trump's ballroom project: Demolition of White House's East Wing facade begins (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Stepping up pressure on Hamas, Trump said in a social media post that several US allies had expressed readiness to enter Gaza and strike Hamas, but he told them and Israel “not yet.”

Trump wrote, “Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and “straighten our Hamas” if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us.”

However, Trump said he warned "these countries, and Israel, “NOT YET!” There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!..."

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of breaching the truce, signed eight days ago, with tensions and clashes over the return of hostage bodies, delivery of aid, and border access.

On Monday, Trump warned Hamas that it would be "eradicated" if it fails to honour the Gaza peace deal with Israel.

Vance's visit to Israel

US Vice President JD Vance, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday, is set to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday for discussions that Israel said would focus on “security challenges and political opportunities.”

The talks are expected to center on Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, one that moves beyond the current fragile truce toward far tougher measures such as Hamas’ disarmament and steps toward a Palestinian state.

Vance’s visit follows Monday’s meeting between Netanyahu and US envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and coincides with Hamas’ talks with mediators in Cairo.

Will Hamas disarm?

Israel is seeking stronger guarantees that Hamas will disarm — a demand the group has so far rejected — according to a source familiar with the discussions. Hamas’ Cairo delegation, led by exiled leader Khalil al-Hayya, is focusing on the next phase of the truce, post-war governance in Gaza, and ways to stabilize the ceasefire.

Earlier Tuesday, the head of Egyptian intelligence, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, met Netanyahu to discuss advancing the ceasefire plan and other issues, Israel said. Rashad is expected to meet Witkoff later, Egyptian state television reported.

Highlighting the fragility of the situation, Qatar on Tuesday accused Israel of “continuous violations” of the truce. Both Qatar and Turkey have served as key mediators with Hamas, using their involvement to reinforce their regional influence.