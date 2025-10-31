JD Vance divorce rumors surface after big marriage admission. What's true, what's not

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's marriage has become a talking point on social media, especially after the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi this week. While all claims are bizarre and nothing is backed by evidence, the VP and the White House are yet to address them. US Vice President JD Vance and US second lady Usha Vance step off Air Force Two(AFP)

Vance and Erika, the widow of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, spoke at a TPUSA event in Ole Miss on Wednesday. The two largely addressed Christian principles, urging hundreds of students to follow Kirk's ideology.

However, the VP's statement on his wife, Usha, caused controversy. The 41-year-old said that he hopes she will one day come to share his Christian faith. Usha Vance is a Hindu.

"Most Sundays, she will come with me to church. As I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, 'Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that," Vance said.

"Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me," he added.

Vance's statement caused controversy. Several commentators, including MAGA influencers, slammed the VP. This comes days after former White House press secretary Jen Psaki made some alleged revelations about the second couple's marriage.

"I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki said. “I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you.”

"And that he's willing to do anything to get there. And your whole iteration you just outlined, I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him," she added.

JD Vance addressed the criticism, saying: “I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I hope that my wife feels the same about me. We will keep on serving the country together.”

Meanwhile, social media users pointed out that Vance looked ‘cosy’ in a photo with Erika Kirk. “I'd argue that JD Vance will divorce his wife because he's embarrassed of his lineage (and that he constantly shits on with his rhetoric) and will remarry Erika Kirk prior to his inevitable 2028 run. He knows the side-by-side comparison to Newsom's family hurts him politically,” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

HT.com cannot verify these speculations. These rumors are not backed by any evidence at the moment. The White House is yet to react.