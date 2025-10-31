Erika Kirk's bombshell admission about Charlie amid JD Vance hug row: ‘No one will ever replace my husband, but…’

Erika Kirk's introduction of Vice President JD Vance at the Turning Point USA Ole Miss event has drawn attention after an image of their hug sparked a row online. Erika, the widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, took the stage for the first stop of the ‘This Is the Turning Point’ tour. Vance, a friend of Kirk's, also spoke at the event. Erika Kirk introduced JD Vance to the audience at the TPUSA Ole Miss event and her words have now drawn attention.(Getty Images via AFP)

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot and killed when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Erika, who's taken over as TPUSA CEO since then, has vowed to keep the fighting Charlie Kirk's battles.

At University of Mississippi, the 36-year-old introduced Vance with warm words, sharing how there were 'similarities' between her late husband and the VP.

What Erika Kirk said about JD Vance

Erika began by saying she was introducing a ‘very very dear friend’. She called the ‘friend’ and his wife ‘incredible’.

“No one will ever replace my husband… but I do see some similarities of my husband in Vice-President JD Vance,” Erika said about the late Charlie Kirk. She added that Vance understood the ‘fight’ they were up against, and could “articulate that in a way that transcends demographic backgrounds.”

She signed off calling him an ‘amazing man’ and asking the crowd at Ole Miss to greet Vance to the stage.

As Erika made her way off stage and Vance was coming on, the two shared a hug, photos of which have now gone viral. However, Erika's introduction of Vance has drawn attention online as well.

Reactions to Erika Kirk's introduction of JD Vance

One person who shared a snippet of the speech, remarked “This is just WEIRD!”. Quoting part of what Erika had said, the person continued “It’s just weird as hell. I don’t care what anyone says. Involved in this thing or not, Erika Kirk is weird. All I gotta say.”

Another person, who also quoted part of her speech, remarked “These words seem out of place…much like her leather pants.” Yet another added, “Erika Kirk says she sees similarities between Charlie and JD Vance. This is very strange....”.

Erika Kirk's words about JD Vance have come into focus at a time when questions have been asked about the VP's marriage to Usha, and specifically her religious beliefs. Vance is a Christian and Usha a Hindu, and he'd earlier indicated that he hoped his wife would embrace Christianity, but has now clarified on X that she has no plans to convert.