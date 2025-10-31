JD Vance's 'wife's faith' remark, social media uproar & a clarification: What happened so far

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday issued a clarification after his comments about hoping his Hindu wife, Usha Vance, would one day embrace Christianity triggered a wave of controversy and debate online. The question was posed to Vice President JD Vance by a woman, believed to be of Indian origin,(AFP)

The controversy began when Vance, while speaking at a 'Turning Point USA' event in Mississippi earlier this week, was asked if he wished his wife would "come to Christ."

Responding candidly, he had said, "Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends -- do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

The question was posed to him by a woman, believed to be of Indian origin, who pointedly criticised Vance's call to reduce legal immigration into the United States. A video of the woman's detailed question quickly went viral on social media.

How did the world react to JD Vance's remarks?

The remarks quickly went viral, with many accusing Vance of insensitivity toward his wife's Hindu identity and calling his words an example of religious entitlement.

"You learn a lot about a man’s character by watching how he reacts when his own family is unfairly targeted. Usha grew up in a devout Hindu household, her own words, spoken multiple times, including with JD Vance sitting right beside her (second video). She has always identified as a practising Hindu. But once JD became Trump’s VP pick, he discovered how much MAGA despises anyone outside their bubble. His wife was trolled, mocked, and even called a “demon-worshipper.” And what did JD do? Nothing. He didn’t defend her, didn’t call out the bigotry," said one X user.

"She’s Hindu. JD Vance hopes she’ll convert. Is love meant to erase identity? When faith becomes a condition, is it still sacred? Are conversion and expansion the quiet engines of Abrahamic traditions?" wrote another.

"The biggest victim here is JD Vance’s wife, Usha, who is being disrespected in so many ways. Constantly humiliated by Vance on stage," he said.

Others defended Vance, saying he was merely expressing a personal wish rooted in his own faith, not demanding conversion.

"Hindus are now losing their minds over JD Vance wanting his wife and kids to be Christian. They are now calling for Usha to divorce her husband. These ingrates hate Christianity and hate America. They don't give a damn about assimilation; they don't even care about tolerance. They aim to conquer America and transform it into the likeness of their homeland. That's why it's mortifying to them that JD Vance wants his family to be Christian. Stop importing these rabid anti-Christian, anti-American opportunists," another user wrote on X.

Hindu American Foundation on Vance's comments

On Vice President JD Vance's comments, Hindu American Foundation director Suhag Shukla said Vance insulted Hinduism by saying that Hindu traditions are "just not good enough".

"The Vice President of the United States @JDVance just said that the Hindu traditions that his wife and millions of Americans share are just not good enough. Not a winning strategy for someone who wants to be President for ALL Americans," Shukla posted.

Vance issues clarification

Two days after the uproar, Vance addressed the controversy directly on X, saying that Usha is a not a Christian and has no plans to convert.

"She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do,” Vance wrote on X, in response to a post.

Vance also defended his openness in discussing their interfaith relationship, saying he didn't want to avoid an honest question.