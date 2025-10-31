‘How are you teaching your kids…:’ Woman confronts JD Vance as he seeks drop in legal immigration | Watch

American Vice President JD Vance sparked controversy Thursday by saying he hopes his Hindu, Indian-origin wife, Usha, will one day embrace Christianity. He made the remarks while answering a question from a student at an event organised by Turning Point USA. A video of the woman's detailed question to JD Vance quickly went viral on social media.

The question was posed to him by a woman, believed to be of Indian origin, who pointedly criticised Vance's call to reduce legal immigration into the United States. A video of the woman's detailed question quickly went viral on social media.

She started by saying she disagreed with Vance’s points during his speech, then highlighted that the VP’s wife is Hindu. “You are raising three kids in an inter-cultural, inter-racial, and inter-religious household,” the woman said, asking how he was guiding his children on which religion to follow or prioritise.

She asked Vance how he was teaching his kids not to keep his religion ahead of their mother's religion.

Coming to his demand on limiting the number of legal immigrants, the woman asked: "When did you guys decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream, you made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream...how can you as a VP say that we have too many of them now...to people who are here rightfully so."

"You gave us the path and now how can you say we don't belong here?," she further added. A video of her question to the Vice President went viral on social media, with many hailing her as “brave” for posing such a pointed question to a Vice President.

While there was no confirmation on her nationality, many reports said she was an Indian-origin woman. She was seen wearing a shawl and a bindi on her forehead in the clip.

The woman's questions to JD Vance didn't end at immigration. She also asked him why Christianity was important in order to show that one loved America. “Why is that still a question? Why do I have to be a Christian?”, she asked.

It was during the answer to one of her questions that Vance spoke about wanting his Hindu wife Usha to embrace Christianity some day. "Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church," Vance said, adding: “As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I’ll say now in front to 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way”.

The event was organised by Turning Point USA, found by slain pro-right activist Charlie Kirk. Vance took questions from students at the University of Mississippi at the event.