Halloween recipes: Five unique and easy dishes to enjoy this spooky season

Halloween is here. Old costumes will be dusted off and worn again, candies will be given to kids, and pumpkins will be carved for decorating homes. On this occasion, Halloween-themed dishes are a big hit at dinner parties. Be it cookies with ghosts on them or face pies, the day calls for something special. Keeping in mind the theme of the festival, here are a few special dishes that will look spooky but will taste absolutely delicious. Halloween 2025: Five recipes to try this spooky season, from cheese sticks to hot dog mummies(Representative image/Unsplash)

Chef John's Face Pie

This recipe is a savory treat based on the classic French-Canadian meat pie. The main idea here is to design the dough on the top of the pie to resemble a face, preferably a scary one. For that, you will have to “use fingertips to carefully contour the skin to the facial features and smooth out the edges.”

The filling for the pie can be a mixture of meat of your choice, but the contours of the facial features have to be carved using your fingers on the dough. It is a great way to enjoy the taste of a meat pie with the flavor of the season.

Also read: Halloween 2025 costume ideas: 10 easy DIY outfits for this spooky season

Severed-Finger Cheese Sticks

Another Halloween-themed special recipe, this one uses cheese as the main ingredient. Take string cheese sticks, break them into two, round them at the end to resemble finger tips and mark a few shallow lines to resemble the knuckle marks. For carving the nails, remove some cheese from the top at the end of the ‘fingers’ and place an almond slice to resemble a nail. Put some sauce on these fingers to look like blood, and you are all set to go.

Jack-o'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

The idea here in this recipe by Chef John is to take orange bell peppers and carve them in the same way you carve pumpkins – with eyes, nose and mouth – to look scary. Cut the top off these bell peepers, but do not throw them away.

For filling, use whatever suits you and tastes best. Fill up the peppers and cover them with the removed tops. Bake them until the peppers are soft and the filling – whichever you want – is cooked nicely. Place the peppers on a bed of red sauce and serve.

Also read: Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment turns into hilarious Halloween display. See pic

Hot Dog Mummies

This dish from the Food Network should both look good and taste delicious. The idea here is to take crescent dough tubes and hot dogs and wrap the tubes around the sausages.

Unroll the dough and form it into a rectangular shape. Wrap them around the hot dog to resemble a mummy wrapping, and then cook in the oven till the dough is golden brown. Do not forget to leave a little space unwrapped near the top of the hot dog to resemble the eyes. Use cheese to make the eyes, and you are good to go.

White Chocolate Cherry Skulls

How about something sweet on the occasion? This recipe from the Food Network is easy and perfectly suited to the occasion.

Take a substantial quantity of white chocolate and heat it in the oven till it is nicely melted and has a smooth texture. Fill up silicone skull molds with the chocolate and press maraschino cherries in the middle of the cavity in such a way that the stalk of the cherry sticks out of the skull. Once the shape is given, refrigerate, and you are good to go.

FAQs:

What is Halloween?

It is a festival that celebrates the theme of horror. People dress up like ghosts, witches and other scary creatures to celebrate the festival.

When is Halloween being celebrated this year?

Halloween is always celebrated on October 31.

Are there any special dishes associated with the festival?

Candies are most commonly associated with this festival as they are given to kids who dress up in various types of costumes and present the fake threat of ‘trick-or-treat’ at the houses they show up at.