Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ‘love shot’ with Samsung, Hyundai chiefs goes viral

A video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sharing a “love shot” with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chung has gone viral. The moment, captured at an eatery in Seoul's Gangnam district has taken the Huang's fans by surprise. Reportedly, after hanging out, the tech leaders handed gifts to the fans who were waiting outside the establishment. (L-R) Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. (AFP)

The rare display of camaraderie among global business titans happened when the three met for a casual day out at a popular South Korean restaurant. According to a report by the Korean Herald the venue was selected by Nvidia.

What does the video show?

The shot footage, captured from outside the restaurant shows the trio drinking in a way known as “love shot.”

What is ‘love shot’?

Popular in Korean drinking culture it is a way where two people drink with arms entwined. Though often done by couples, this is also a symbolic gesture which represents closeness.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Ohh, they got something cooking. I think they are going to go after the autonomous driving goal. Nvidia chips and learning environment. Samsung FABs and cameras. Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing.” Another added, “Party hard Jensen, you deserve it.”

A third joked, “Tomorrow's announcement: Nvidia buys Samsung and partner with Hyundai.” A fourth wrote, “Shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots!!!!”

Fans jokingly called the meeting of the trio the "chimaek summit.” As per the Korean Herald the term is a combination of two words - "chicken" and "maekju" (beer).

Jensen Huang on South Korea visit:

"I'm looking forward to seeing your president tomorrow at APEC, and Korea and Nvidia have many announcements, and I have many incredible partners here, and we have many announcements to make," Huang told the outlet.

"I just arrived (in Korea). We just landed a few hours ago. Plenty to talk about (regarding HBM with Samsung Electronics). We will talk about many things," he added.

Jensen Huang, Lee Jae-yong, and Chung Eui-sun visited South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.