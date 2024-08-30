Nvidia’s billionaire CEO Jensen Huang lists waiter, busboy as work experience on LinkedIn

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s LinkedIn profile has gone viral after some eagle-eyed social media users noticed how the billionaire business executive had listed waiter and busboy among his past experiences. Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday, June 4, 2024. (Bloomberg)

Jensen Huang, 61, is the Taiwan-born American entrepreneur who heads the world’s most valuable chipmaker Nvidia. While growing up in Oregon in the 1980s, he worked as a dishwasher, waiter and busboy at Denny’s. The American fast-food chain has found an honourable mention on Huang’s LinkedIn profile.

However, there are some notable omissions in his work experience. After graduating from university, Huang served as director of CoreWare at LSI Logic and worked as a microprocessor designer at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). These two workplaces are not mentioned in his LinkedIn profile, which jumps from 1983 to 1993, which is when he launched Nvidia at the age of 30.

Take a look at Jensen Huang's LinkedIn profile below:

Huang, today worth a cool $102 billion, has spoken about his humble beginnings in the past.

“I had all kinds of jobs and we went to a school that included a lot of chores,” Huang said last year during fireside chat with Stripe CEO Patrick Collison. He said his parents were “not wealthy” but taught him the value of hard work.

“Look, I used to clean bathrooms, and now I’m a CEO of a company,” he said during the chat.

The Nvidia CEO started working at Denny’s as a dishwasher when he was a teenager, soon graduating to busboy and then a waiter. A Denny’s outlet also served as the location where the idea of Nvidia was born years later - it was at this diner that Huang met Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, the co-founders of Nvidia, in 1993.