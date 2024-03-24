China blocks use of US-made Intel & AMD chips in govt computers: Report

China has introduced new guidelines that will mean U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD are phased out of government personal computers and servers the Financial Times reported on Sunday.



According to the report, the guideline is also aimed at sidelining Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in the favour of domestic options.



The latest move signals Communist China's initiative to build up its indigenous technology and echo moves in the US as tensions between the two superpowers intensify.



Washington DC has already imposed sanctions on numerous Chinese firms on national security grounds, and also legislated to encourage more technology products to be manufactured in the United States and blocked exports of advanced chips and related tools to Beijing.

