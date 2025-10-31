Demi Lovato turns into her viral 2015 Poot meme for Halloween: ‘Thought I'd let…’

Demi Lovato's Halloween outfit has left her fans nostalgic. The 33-year-old recently transformed into her viral meme Poot Lovato, sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram Thursday. The post features the original 2015 photo behind the viral moment, followed by her latest take on it. Poot became an overnight sensation nearly a decade ago after a washed-out photo of Lovato was shared online. At the time, fans shared hilarious hypotheses that the woman in the meme was not the Here All Night hitmaker, but rather her long-lost twin, who was locked away in a basement. Poot became an overnight sensation in 2015 after a washed-out fan photo of Demi Lovato was posted online.(Instagram/Demi Lovato)

Demi Lovato’s Halloween costume

Lovato did not stop at the costume. She posed in her garage like a cryptid crawling out of the dark, even matching Poot’s eerie shadow. She also posted several TikToks. In one, she pretended to be Poot trapped in the garage, screaming for help.

Another clip referenced the viral “House Tour” trend, where Poot proudly showed off her “home.” The tour included essentials like bubble wrap, a water heater, and some cleaning supplies.

Lovato also shared snaps of her makeup team working on the transformation, posting a behind-the-scenes video from the makeup chair. Her caption sealed the deal: “happy halloween and happy one week of intd!!! been so locked in this era, thought I’d let pootvato out.”

Her husband, Jutes, was quick to join in. “Alright Halloween is over everyone. Pack it up. It belongs to demi this year better luck next year,” he commented.

Demi Lovato’s Poot meme

This is not Lovato’s first Poot comeback. People noted she briefly slipped the meme into her music video for Fast, released in August. In September, she told Paper magazine that she has learned to embrace her internet legacy. “An incredible, powerful way to take the power back is to own the memes,” she said. “Because then, if I’m laughing, nobody can laugh at me. I’m laughing at me,” she said.

Lovato’s sense of humor around it all has evolved. In a July 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she admitted the meme originally stung. “When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me,” she said. “But Poot was photoshopped… Later, I felt better about it because I realized that wasn’t my face,” she added.

A year later, she is not just laughing - she is dressing up as the joke. Poot may have started as a meme, but this Halloween, she was the main event.

