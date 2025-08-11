Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato perform all the Camp Rock songs from 2008 at the Jonas Brothers concert in New Jersey

For many, Camp Rock was more than just a Disney Channel Original Movie, it was a core memory. The catchy songs, the classic middle-school clique drama, and that sweet, PG-13 teen romance left a lasting mark. At the heart of it all was the chemistry between Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas, especially during their unforgettable duet of This Is Me. Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato perform all the Camp Rock songs

Seventeen years later, fans were treated to a full-on nostalgia rush when the two reunited on stage. During the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour opening show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10, Demi joined the brothers for a surprise performance that transported everyone back to 2008. The set included a medley of hits from the two Camp Rock films — Gotta Find You, This Is Me, and Wouldn’t Change a Thing.

Fans, of course, had plenty to say. “They will really be a great couple but ig fate never let it be,” one person wrote, summing up the bittersweet what-if. Another admitted, “I'm literally crying so much right now this is my childhood.” Someone else was just stunned: “Hey so this is wild.” Another gushed, “Iconic duo back at it, love to see it.” One comment read, “Demi and Joe, a throwback to the good old days!” while another confessed, “I have literally no one to talk to about this.”

It’s impossible not to draw comparisons between this performance and the original — watch them sing the same song 17 years ago and today:

About Camp Rock

First aired on the Disney Channel in June 2008, Camp Rock followed Mitchie (Lovato), a teen working in a camp kitchen, alongside her mum, to afford her summer at a prestigious music camp. Enter Shane Gray (Jonas), a pop star who arrives with his bandmates to serve as counsellors — and ultimately helps Mitchie discover her voice.

Where they are now

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a massive 52-date North American tour featuring Marshmello, Boys Like Girls, and The All-American Rejects as openers. The run supports their seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown. Meanwhile, Lovato has just dropped her latest single, Fast, a preview of her upcoming ninth studio album.