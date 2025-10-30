Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment turns into hilarious Halloween display. See pic

Months after the Coldplay “Kiss Cam” moment involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot shook the internet, the spectacle has made a ghostly comeback, this time as a Halloween meme. Coldplay's viral kiss cam moment turns into a spooky Halloween display and it's hilarious(Instagram/jasongonzalok)

At a July Coldplay concert, a Kiss Cam flashed Byron and Cabot in an embrace. The duo, both reportedly married to others, appeared startled and tried to duck from view, as Chris Martin quipped from the stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The footage quickly went viral, triggering intense public scrutiny.

Coldplay scandal returns for Halloween

A viral Instagram video posted by user @jasongonzalok features two skeletons locked in a “cozy” embrace, clearly referencing Byron and Cabot’s awkward kiss cam appearance in July. The eerie setting and timing, shared just days before Halloween 2025, underscore how the internet still hasn’t let the moment fade.

After the scandal, Astronomer responded swiftly: the board launched a formal investigation, Byron was placed on administrative leave, and his profile was quietly removed from the company’s site. Within days, Byron tendered his resignation, and a week later, Cabot followed suit. The company named cofounder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO and began a formal search for new leadership.

Also read: After Coldplay kiss-cam video, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron now caught in OnlyFans Sophie Rain scandal

Where are Andy Byon and Kristin Cabot now?

In a surprising turn, Andy Byron and his wife, Megan, were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand in Kennebunk, Maine, both wearing their wedding rings, prompting speculation of a reunion as per the Daily Mail. At the same time, Cabot reportedly filed for divorce in August, months after the scandal erupted.

A spokeswoman for Andrew Cabot, Kristin's husband, told PEOPLE in September that he and Kristin "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert. The spokesperson added, "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued."

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Kristin and Andy were not having an affair. The source told the publication, "Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship." They added, “It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it."

FAQs:

1. What was the Coldplay Kiss Cam moment?

It was a viral clip showing Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot sharing a hug at a Coldplay concert in July 2025.

2. Why did it cause controversy?

Both were reportedly married to other partners, sparking a social media storm and professional fallout.

3. How did it resurface this Halloween?

An Instagram user recreated the moment with skeletons in a Halloween display, which quickly went viral.