No affair between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, just a 'professional bond': Insider

Two months after a Coldplay concert clip went viral, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's former chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, are trying to move past speculations regarding their relationship. A source close to Cabot told People magazine that the incident has been devastating for both families. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert.

The July 16 show at Gillette Stadium caught the pair on the "kiss cam," with Byron wrapping his arm around Cabot before quickly ducking away. Cabot hid her face as the crowd reacted. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin even joked from the stage, fueling chatter that the two were having an affair.

Source calls public assumptions "unfair"

According to People, the source insists the viral clip did not tell the whole story. "Kristin and Andy had a strong professional bond and friendship. There was no affair," the insider said. They admitted the hug was "inappropriate," but stressed Cabot was wrongly labeled a homewrecker.

At the time, Cabot was already separated from her husband, Andrew, and filed for divorce a month later. The source revealed Andrew Cabot was also at the concert that night - on a date of his own.

The scandal, however, quickly grew. Both Byron and Cabot resigned from Astronomer after headlines questioned their conduct. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said at the time.

Families struggle under spotlight

The source told People magazine that Cabot faced relentless public shaming. Paparazzi followed her, strangers mocked her in public, and she even received multiple death threats. "It's been hard for her to leave the house. Her kids have been through a lot," the insider said.

Despite the backlash, the source said Cabot remains focused on family life. "This could happen to anyone in the digital age. The misinformation has been mind-blowing to watch."

