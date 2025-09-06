Kristin Cabot, former Astronomer HR, files for divorce after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Kristin Cabot, the former HR of Astronomer HR, and her husband have reportedly filed for a divorce, a month after the viral Coldplay Kiss-Cam scandal. She was caught canoodling with her ex-boss Andy Byron. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. (Screengrab (X))

Following the Coldplay controversy, Kristin's marriage to Andrew Cabot, the wealthiest scion of the Boston dynasty, was said to be in trouble. According to reports, they have now formally chosen to end their relationship.

After the kiss cam event went viral online, Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan removed her husband's last name from her social media site.

Who is Andrew Cabot?

Kristin's husband, Andrew Cabot, is Privateer Rum's CEO. Their family prosperity has earned them the title of Boston Brahmins. Andrew's wife went to the Coldplay performance with her boss while he was in Japan on business.

Andrew Cabot's ex-wife Julia makes major allegations against him

Julia Cabot, Andrew Cabot's ex-wife, disclosed that he was reportedly cool about his wife's decision to move on. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Julia said, “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”

Despite the fact that they were married and lived together, according to her, he said that "it has nothing to do with him. Claiming that Andrew was not a suitable husband, Julia said, “But then, the only thing he cares about is money.”

Julia remarked, "But she doesn't seem like wife material either." Andrew Cabot has three marriages under his belt.

The divorce papers were filed on August 13, one month after the significant controversy, as per the Daily Mail.

Calling it “karma”, Julia further stated, “He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him.”

All about Cabots wealth

Five months prior to the controversy, Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style home that was close to the Atlantic shore.

In 1972, the Cabots were worth $200 million, according to a New York Times feature. By 2025, the New York Post estimated that their wealth would have grown to $15.4 billion.