Is Kristin Cabot’s marriage on rocks? Former Astronomer HR spotted without wedding band after kiss cam scandal

Kristin Cabot was spotted for the first time since sparking headlines over a viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert last Wednesday. She was spotted without wearing her wedding ring on her finger, fueling speculation about her marriage fallout following the public cheating scandal. The viral video recorded as band frontman Chris Martin accidentally outed the former CEO Andy Byron and his HR mid-concert. Kristin Cabot was seen without a wedding ring, fueling trouble in marriage speculation after the viral kiss cam incident at Coldplay concert.(X/@candybarr2009)

Kristin Cabot spotted without a ring on her finger

According to the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Cabot was spotted outside her Rye, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday as she was watering her flowers. She was wearing a pink athleisure outfit and a light jacket. She had her hair tied up in a bun as she walked around barefoot, busy with her business.

Cabot appears to be married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, who was not photographed at home on Wednesday. Thus, the former Astronomer employee's hand without a wedding ring raised eyebrows. In previous photos, she was spotted wearing the ring. The pictures came hours after it was reported that Cabot had resigned from the tech company, as reported by Page Six.

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Astronomer confirmed Cabot's exit from the tech firm. On July 18, Astromer had announced that they had launched a formal investigation into the matter that quickly went viral on social media. Byron and Cabot, at the heart of the situation, were placed on leave.

Her departure comes days after Byron resigned from the position of the company's CEO on Saturday. Following his exit, Pete DeJoy was appointed as the interim CEO of Astronomer.