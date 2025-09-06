Who is Laken Snelling dating? University of Kentucky cheerleader drops out of school after baby's death

Laken Snelling, the University of Kentucky cheerleader whose infant was found dead in a closet, had been dating an ex-collegiate basketball player, NY Post reported, citing the romantic pictures that the duo posted online. In a TikTok posted in June, Jordan was seen holding Laken Snelling's hands and embracing her in a field.(Facebook / Laken Snelling)

Few months before her arrest, Snelling's boyfriend, Connor Jordan, was prominently featured in a few posts on the social media accounts of the 21-year-old cheerleader.

Snelling is suspected of concealing the baby boy in a towel, placing it in a trash bag, and storing it in her closet at her off-campus apartment in Lexington. However, it was not immediately apparent if he was the child's father.

In a TikTok posted in June, Jordan was seen holding Snelling's hands and embracing her in a field.

In another video, he was seen dancing with Snelling while kissing her cheek.

Jordan, a former basketball player for King University and Tusculum University in Tennessee, seems to have removed his own social media profiles following the arrest of Snelling.

All about Laken Snelling's arrest

Sharing list of her “goals,” Snelling uploaded a TikTok on June 25, showing a woman cradling a baby next to a wedding ring, a house, and money.

Snelling appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday after being accused of fiddling with physical evidence, abusing a corpse, and hiding the birth of a child.

She was taken into custody after police arrived to a report of an unconscious infant at the residence on August 31.

Laken Snelling drops out of school

Meanwhile, Snelling, who was arrested on August 31, has dropped out of a school, as per NY Post.

Spokesman Jay Blanton informed the Lexington Herald Leader on Friday that Snelling had left the Lexington-area school and discontinued as a part of the STUNT team. This development comes three days after she was ordered to live with her parents until her next court appearance on September 26. She was released from prison on a $100,000 bond.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.