A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after an infant she gave birth to was found dead, stuffed inside a garbage bag tossed in a closet. 21-year-old Laken Snelling was arrested on Sunday, August 31, after police were called about an unresponsive infant at a residence near campus grounds in Lexington, the New York Post reported. Who is Laken Snelling? University of Kentucky student arrested after cops find her newborn baby dead inside trash bag (Fayette County Detention Center)

A police report obtained by WLWT claimed that cops found the baby “wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag,” in a closet. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Snelling was confirmed to be the baby’s mother.

Who is Laken Snelling?

Snelling, a student at the University of Kentucky, is also a competitive cheerleader. She competed on the university's competitive cheerleading stunt team for three years, People reported. Snelling is originally from White Pine, Tennessee, where she attended Jefferson County High School, according to an official team roster.

“We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police," the university said in a statement obtained by The Independent.

Police confirmed that Snelling is the baby’s mother, and that she "admitted to giving birth." The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will be determining the baby’s official cause of death.

“Laken Snelling, 21, was arrested on August 31, 2025, and charged with Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Concealing the Birth of an Infant. She is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center,” the Lexington Police Department said in a statement.

The case is under investigation by the department’s Special Victims Section. Anyone with information about the case has been urged to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. One can also submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.