Who is Mia McQuillin? American tourist, 18, accused of fatally throwing her newborn baby out of Paris hotel room

An 18-year-old gap year student has been accused of fatally throwing her newborn baby out of a hotel room in Paris, with the umbilical cord still attached. The suspect has now been identified as Mia McQuillin, from Oregon. Mia McQuillin, 18, has been accused of fatally throwing her newborn baby out of a Paris hotel room (Terri McQuillin/Facebook)

McQuillin was placed in police custody following the horrific incident. She gave birth while travelling in Europe with a group of tourists, according to The Mirror.

Who is Mia McQuillin?

McQuillin grew up in a $1 million bungalow in Bend. She was part of “a group of young people traveling in Europe” as part of a gap year between high school and college. She gave birth to her baby inside the ibis Styles hotel in the city’s administrative district, French authorities told the Daily Mail.

Authorities are investigating whether McQuillin was suffering from a case of “denial of pregnancy.” They are trying to find out if she was unaware of her pregnancy or was unable to accept that she was pregnant when she tossed the baby out the window around 6 am.

McQuillin was part of a group of youngsters visiting Europe with EF Gap Year, a programme that allows people between the ages of 18 and 22 to "experience the world” and “build real-world skills, make lifelong memories, and return home a better you,” according to The Mirror.

In a statement shared with the outlet, EF Gap Year said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with everyone affected during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation. Counselling support has been offered to all group members, and we are extending our support to the impacted families."

According to witnesses, the infant had the umbilical cord attached. The newborn was rushed to the hospital by emergency services, but the baby was pronounced dead.

A hotel employee opened up about the "nightmare" that unfolded, saying, "It was still early this Monday morning. Around 6am, this little piece of Paris woke up in the middle of a nightmare. I get chills just thinking about it."

“It’s awful. She had to give birth in the room, she wrapped the baby in a towel and threw him out the window. He was still alive when he left with the emergency services. But he is dead. We wonder what happened, it must be a denial of pregnancy,” the employee added.

The US Embassy in Paris confirmed that it was aware of the arrest and was "closely monitoring this case." "We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent tragedy involving the loss of a young life,” they added.

A police investigation in the case is underway. McQuillin’s grandfather, Ralph McQuillin, told the DailyMail that he doesn't “know anything.” “And that’s pretty much where the family is,” he said. “That’s all I can say.”