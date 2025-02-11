Menu Explore
PM Modi welcomed by ‘friend’ Emmanuel Macron in Paris, says ‘delighted’ to meet French president

PTI |
Feb 11, 2025 03:24 AM IST

PM Modi also met US vice president JD Vance, who is also in France to attend the AI Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Palais de l'Elysee in Paris on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Palais de l'Elysee in Paris on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

“Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris,” Modi posted on X on Monday.

At the dinner, the prime minister also met US Vice President JD Vance, who is also in France to attend the AI Summit.

"PM @narendramodi interacts with President @EmmanuelMacron and USA @VP @JDVance in Paris," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris for the first leg of his two-nation tour that will later take him to the US.

During his three-day visit to France, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.

He received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris. “A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments,” he said.

Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said that the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with "my friend" President Macron.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

They will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.

This is Modi's sixth visit to France, according to officials.

