Oregon newlywed nurse found dead days after disappearing, neighbour accused of murder

An Oregon nurse was found dead on Saturday, September 7, days after she disappeared. 32-year-old Melissa Jubane went missing days after she returned home from her Hawaii wedding. Her body was found following a three-day search, and her 27-year-old neighbour is now suspected of murder. Oregon newlywed nurse Melissa Jubane found dead days after disappearing (Beaverton Police Department/Facebook)

Jubane was a cardiac nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Southwest Portland. Friends and family grew concerned after she failed to turn up for her morning shift on September 4, according to Beaverton Police.

After receiving a call requesting a welfare check for Jubane at her apartment, a search for the missing nurse was conducted by responding officers, who were met by apartment complex staff. Officers could not find Jubane inside the apartment in Beaverton’s Five Oaks neighbourhood. Her remains were found by police on Friday evening, September 6, over two days after the welfare check.

On August 4, Jubane married Bryan Llantero in Haleʻiwa, O’ahu on the island of Honolulu. Her husband last heard from her around 6 am on the morning she failed to report to the hospital, KHON reported.

In a Facebook post, Beaverton Police Department saidofficers and family members could not contact Jubane “as her phone appeared to be turned off.” “Additionally, searches of Melissa’s bank and credit card records yielded no new information regarding her location,” it added.

Jubane entered into national law enforcement databases as a missing person on September 4. The police department revealed that her neighbour eventually became a suspect.

“As a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that one of Melissa’s neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert of Beaverton was involved in her disappearance. Subsequently, Schubert was arrested this evening and charged with Melissa’s murder. Melissa Jubane’s remains have been recovered,” the post reads.

The police added that this is still an active investigation and urged anyone with information on the case to call 503.526.2280.

Schubert was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to jail records that New York Post viewed. Schubert was a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023, Fox 12 reported.

After tying the knot on August 24, Jubane and Llantero had a ceremony with friends and family the next day. The two first met in Hawaii and dated for more than 10 years. They got engaged in Oahu last year.

The two of them flew to Washington State on September 1 to spend Labor Day with Jubane’s family. The next day, Jubane left for the apartment in Oregon. Jubane’s mother-in-law said that she would stay at the apartment as it was close to her workplace.

‘We don’t deserve this’

Jubane’s cousin, Onilobes Allan, paid tribute to her on Facebook, describing her as “down to earth” and “funny.” “These are the kind of people our government need to protect so we can have a chance to live in peace and have happiness in the world but unfortunately got taken advantage and was killed by someone that is very evil. I’m asking the government to make laws that protect good citizens. My family has been serving United States military since World War II until now and we don’t deserve this,” Allan wrote. “To whom it may concern, we need JUSTICE FOR MELISSA and for all the good people in this country USA.”

“Our hearts are broken at the news of the death of our Providence St. Vincent nurse and colleague, Melissa Jubane. This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers. Melissa was an exceptional nurse. We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community. Melissa was a person of Providence, and we will miss her,” Providence St. Vincent Hospital said.