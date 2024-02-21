Missing Texas girl Audrii Cunningham found dead in river, suspect could face capital murder charges

Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old Texas girl who had gone missing, was found dead Tuesday afternoon, February 20. Her body was found in the Trinity River near the US Highway 59 bridge in Livingston, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons confirmed, according to Fox News. Don Steven McDougal was identified as a person of interest in Audrii Cunningham’s disappearance (Polk County Sheriff, Polk County Jail via AP)

"We will continue to process the evidence that has been gathered to ensure that there is justice for Audrii," Lyons said.

Who is Don Steven McDougal?

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sittom has confirmed that her office is now preparing arrest warrants for Don Steven McDougal, 42, in connection with the girl’s disappearance. He had been identified as a person of interest after the child went missing. McDougal could be facing capital murder charges.

McDougal was reportedly Cunningham’s father’s friend. He lived in a trailer behind the house, and would occasionally take Cunningham to school.

Last week, McDougal was arrested on unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was reportedly given “several opportunities to cooperate" with their investigation into Cunningham’s disappearance. "He was probably taking her to…the bus stop, and we do feel that he was the last person to see Audrii," Lyons said, adding that the public must not "jump to conclusions.”

McDougal has faced previous charges in the past, from the early 2000s. He has been accused of crimes like enticing a child in Brazoria County in 2008, assaulting a family member and evading arrest in Liberty County, among several others.

On February 16, Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber alert for Cunningham. “Audrii was last seen near her residence, at approximately 7:00 AM, on February 15, 2024, in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, in Polk County, Texas. Audrii should have caught the school bus at her neighborhood bus stop; however, school officials reported to the Sheriff’s Office that the school bus did not pick Audrii up, nor did she report to school,” they said in a press release on Facebook.

Police said a red ‘Hello Kitty’ backpack that was found near the Lake Livingston Dam after Cunningham’s disappearance may have belonged to her.