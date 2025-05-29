Did pit bull puppy kill NYC newborn? Shocking details reveal injuries were postmortem

It has been revealed that a one-month-old Queens girl was not killed by a pit bull puppy inside her home, but instead, her injuries happened after her death. The child died of unknown causes, after which the dog bit her, the city medical examiner has revealed, according to the New York Post. Did pit bull puppy kill NYC newborn? Shocking details reveal injuries happened after girl’s death (Pixabay - representational image)

Initially, cops suspected that the six-week-old pit bull puppy mauled the baby to death while her parents were asleep in their apartment at Queensbridge Houses public housing complex earlier this week. However, the New York City Office of the Medical Examiner later revealed that the pup bit off a “substantial portion” of the baby’s face after she had already died.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further study following the examination today,” a spokesperson for the office said. “But we can confirm this is not a death from a dog mauling. The injuries inflicted by the dog were postmortem.”

The spokesperson explained that the cause of death is “pending further study to include a full pediatric workup.”

The baby’s mother calls 911

Police made the shocking discovery after the tot’s mother called 911 in the morning on Tuesday, May 27. She discovered that her child had been mauled by the dog, and was initially convinced that this is what killed the baby.

Some neighbors said they heard screams from the sixth-floor apartment police and EMS reached the scene. The mother recounted to police that the baby was asleep between her parents in bed when they woke up to find their pit bull gnawing on her tiny face. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. She was born on April 13.

One neighbor recalled having a discussion about the dog with the baby’s mother two days earlier. “I told her, ‘That dog needs to be on a leash,'” building resident Shanel Nroville said. “She said, ‘No, this dog don’t bite.’ I said, ‘All dogs bite.'”

An investigation into the incident is underway. No charges have been filed in the case yet.