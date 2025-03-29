76-year-old woman hospitalised after neighbour’s pit bull bites off part of her face in brutal attack

A 76-year-old woman in Texas was left severely injured after a neighbour’s pit bull attacked her in her front yard, tearing part of her face off. The horrifying incident, which was captured on surveillance footage, occurred on Wednesday evening in Houston, reported the Daily Mail. The neighbours claimed the pit bull had escaped from their backyard.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Yvonne Randle was walking outside her home on Southbridge Road when two dogs came charging at her from across the street. Panicked, she attempted to back away, but the animals reached her within seconds. As she looked for something to defend herself, one of the dogs lunged at her.

“I was trying to reach the ground, maybe pick up a brick or something out of the flower bed, and he knocked me down,” Randle recalled.

Once on the ground, the pit bull latched onto her chin, leaving her in agonising pain.

“He was trying to get my throat, and I said, ‘Oh my god. This dog is gonna kill me,’” she told ABC13.

Sustains severe injuries

Desperate to protect herself, Randle raised her hands, but the dog then bit one of them, breaking her thumb in the process. Her screams of terror alerted her son, Damien, who lives next door, as well as the dog’s owners.

“There were visible signs of shock. She couldn’t catch her breath; she couldn’t really talk at that moment,” Damien said.

Security footage showed the frantic owners sprinting across the street to retrieve the dog, with one of them even losing both shoes in the rush. They later claimed the pit bull had escaped from their backyard.

Randle, who has seen the dog roaming the neighbourhood before, criticised the owners for not keeping it properly restrained.

“When they are loose, put a leash on them so they can control them. Don’t just let them run,” she said.

Houston police cited the dog’s owners for failing to secure the animal, not having it vaccinated, and lacking a dog license. After an almost hour-long discussion, they eventually agreed to surrender the pit bull. The city’s municipal animal shelter, BARC, has since placed it in quarantine.

“If nobody was out here and if I didn’t hear her from in there, it could have been a very, very, very, very different day,” Damien said.

Randle has since been released from the hospital, with her thumb in a cast and deep scars on her face from the vicious attack.

Just days earlier, another dog attack in northeast Houston left a 65-year-old woman dead. Three dogs broke through a fence and mauled her in her backyard. Authorities are still investigating the fatal incident.