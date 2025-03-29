Bangkok earthquake video: Man records dramatic escape from 40th floor as skyscraper sways, say it's ‘f**king horrifying’

A powerful earthquake rattled Myanmar, killing and inuring hundreds and causing extensive property damage, with multiple buildings collapsing. The shockwaves were also felt in neighbouring Thailand, where an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok collapsed, trapping workers inside. Many people living in high-rises in Thailand also posted videos of the scary moments their buildings started swaying, including Scottish content creator Travis Leon Price. He posted his escape from the 40th floor of a skyscraper. A man escaping from a skyscraper swaying due to tremors felt in Bangkok that originated from the Myanmar earthquake. (Instagram/@travisleon1)

The video opens with him on the streets, saying, "Bangkok was just hit by a big earthquake. Oh my God!” People behind him run and scream as he makes his way to safety.

“It was genuinely so scary,” he continues and shows the building from where he escaped. “I was all the way on the 40th floor and the room was swaying from side to side,” he adds.

The video then captures the moment he looked down from the 40th floor, initially believing he was experiencing vertigo, only to realise it was an earthquake. His footage also shows water gushing from the pools of nearby buildings, cascading down like waterfalls. Eventually, the clip follows him as he bolts down the emergency stairs of his building—a descent he said took him 20 minutes.

Take a look at the horrifying video:

The video's comments section was filled with people recollecting their scary experiences during the tremors.

“I was TERRIFIED. It's the strongest earthquake I've felt,” an individual posted. Another added, “It was pretty big in Chiang Mai. I'm from Japan, so I'm super used to earthquakes, but that was Japan level. The scary part is that Thailand is not earthquake-resistant at all. Gotta watch out for a few more days.”

A third commented, “I’m currently in Chiang Mai and sunbathing on our rooftop pool. Never in my life have I been so scared! 6ft pool waves were no fun!” A fourth wrote, “I was in my school. I’m still shaking from what happened because I was in the building having class. We all thought we were tripping at first, but our teacher suddenly stood up and shouted for us to run. We all ran down the swaying stairs. I’m still dizzy. Does anyone know how to counter my dizziness? I genuinely feel like throwing up.”

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.7-magnitude Myanmar earthquake's epicentre was in Mandalay. Tremors were felt in northern Thailand and Bangkok.

The tremors of the Myanmar earthquake were also felt in Vietnam, China's southwest Yunnan province, West Bengal's Kolkata, and Manipur's Imphal.