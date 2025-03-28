Earthquake today LIVE: In this image provided by The Myanmar Military True News Information Team, Damaged buildings caused by an earthquake is seen on Friday, March 28.

Earthquake news | Highlights: A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck Myanmar on Friday, causing roads to buckle, buildings coming down and sending tremors as far as China, Thailand and parts of India as well. According to Myanmar's ruling junta chief, at least 144 people were killed and over 700 people were injured in the destruction caused by the earthquake, however, the toll was expected to go higher....Read More

Across bordering Thailand, ten people were confirmed dead, including many in the collapse of a skyscraper in near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak market, while 70 more were missing and believed trapped in the twisted metal and rubble of the under-construction building.

Myanmar earthquake | Key points

– The 7.7 magnitude Myanmar earthquake's epicenter was located in Mandalay, at a depth of 10 kilometers, around 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Multiple aftershocks followed, one of them measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.

– Tremors were also felt throughout northern Thailand and down to Bangkok, where residents fled to the streets as buildings shook. Visuals shared on social media showed a building collapse in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Due to the tremors, some metro and light rail services were suspended in Thailand's Bangkok. Jolts of the Myanmar earthquake were also felt in Vietnam.

– Tremors were also felt in China's southwest Yunnan province, with Beijing's quake agency reporting the jolt as a 7.9 magnitude earthquake.

– Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, where between 1930 and 1956, six strong quakes of 7.0 magnitude or higher struck near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the center of the country, according to the USGS.

– Mild tremors were felt in West Bengal's Kolkata and Manipur's Imphal as well after the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar. According to official sources cited by news agency PTI, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.