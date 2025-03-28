Earthquake news | Highlights: 14 tremblers hit Myanmar after 7.7 magnitude quake
Earthquake news | Highlights: A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck Myanmar on Friday, causing roads to buckle, buildings coming down and sending tremors as far as China, Thailand and parts of India as well. According to Myanmar's ruling junta chief, at least 144 people were killed and over 700 people were injured in the destruction caused by the earthquake, however, the toll was expected to go higher....Read More
Across bordering Thailand, ten people were confirmed dead, including many in the collapse of a skyscraper in near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak market, while 70 more were missing and believed trapped in the twisted metal and rubble of the under-construction building.
Myanmar earthquake | Key points
– The 7.7 magnitude Myanmar earthquake's epicenter was located in Mandalay, at a depth of 10 kilometers, around 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Multiple aftershocks followed, one of them measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.
– Tremors were also felt throughout northern Thailand and down to Bangkok, where residents fled to the streets as buildings shook. Visuals shared on social media showed a building collapse in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Due to the tremors, some metro and light rail services were suspended in Thailand's Bangkok. Jolts of the Myanmar earthquake were also felt in Vietnam.
– Tremors were also felt in China's southwest Yunnan province, with Beijing's quake agency reporting the jolt as a 7.9 magnitude earthquake.
– Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, where between 1930 and 1956, six strong quakes of 7.0 magnitude or higher struck near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the center of the country, according to the USGS.
– Mild tremors were felt in West Bengal's Kolkata and Manipur's Imphal as well after the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar. According to official sources cited by news agency PTI, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.
Earthquake news: Dozens dead in Myanmar, 10 in Thailand | Top points
Earthquake news: The strong earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has resulted in at least 144 deaths and over 732 injuries, with the toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue. In neighboring Thailand, a high-rise under construction collapsed in Bangkok, leaving at least 10 dead.
Myanmar earthquake LIVE: Quake jolts Thailand, building collapses in Bangkok; 10 dead
Myanmar earthquake LIVE: In neighboring Thailand, at least 10 people have been confirmed dead, including several victims from the collapse of a skyscraper near Bangkok's Chatuchak market. Around 70 people are still missing and feared trapped in the rubble.
Earthquake today LIVE: 14 tremblers hit Myanmar after 7.7 magnitude quake
Earthquake today LIVE: According to US Geological Survey (USGS) data, a total 15 earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar within 10 hours on Friday, starting with the massive 7,7 magnitude trembler that struck the country at 06:20:54 (UTC).
The most powerful aftershock was measured at Magnitude 6.7, occurring at 06:32:04 (UTC), according to USGS.
Earthquake today LIVE: India sends relief material to Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: Approximately 15 tonnes of relief material is being sent to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft from Hindon air force station. The relief material includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, essential Medicines (Paracetamol, antibiotics, canula, syringes, gloves, cotton bandages, urine bags, etc), according to sources cited by news agency ANI.
Earthquake today LIVE: Magnitude 4.2 quake hits Afghanistan
Earthquake today LIVE: A Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Afghanistan in the early hours of Saturday. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 24 km south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan, at a depth of 226.9 kilometres.
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar’s military leader appeals for international aid
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar’s military leader on Friday appealed for international aid to cater to the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that has killed at least 144 people, a toll the country expects will go up as rescue efforts continue.
The earthquake and multiple aftershock, also affected neighboring Thailand, China, and Vietnam. In Thailand, authorities said at least 10 people were killed and more than 100 missing after a building under construction collapsed.
“In some areas, buildings collapsed so rescue efforts are still under way,” Bloomberg quoted junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as saying in a video speech on state broadcaster MRTV. “As we carry out extensive rescue and relief efforts, I would like to request help,” he added.
Earthquake today LIVE: Video shows rooftop pool emptying on road, sweeping off people
Earthquake today LIVE: A video showed the moments when a rooftop pool in earthquake zone emptied onto a road, with people getting swept off their. According to Grok, the video was likely from China, where tremors of the Myanmar earthquake were felt in southwest Yunnan province, with Beijing's quake agency reporting the jolt as a 7.9 magnitude earthquake.
Earthquake today LIVE: Before-after comparison of Buddha temple in Myanmar following quake
Earthquake today LIVE: A before-and-after comparison of Mahamuni Buddha Temple in Mandalay in Myanmar, following the earthquake. Visuals were shared by Shanghai Daily.
Earthquake today LIVE: Toll in Thailand reaches 10
Earthquake today LIVE: In Thailand, where a 33-story building under construction was reduced to rubble near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak market due to the impact of the Myanmar earthquake, death toll has reportedly reached 10.
Authorities in Bangkok said 10 people were killed, 16 injured and 101 missing from three construction sites, including the high-rise.
Earthquake today LIVE: Donald Trump promises assistance to Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: US President Donald Trump's administration told Congress on Friday it would cut nearly all remaining jobs at the US Agency for International Development and shut the agency, however, he promised that the US would provide assistance to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake.
(via Reuters)
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar quake's toll expected to top 1,000
Earthquake today LIVE: While Myanmar is in an active earthquake belt, with many of the temblors hitting sparsely populated areas, not cities like those affected Friday, The US Geological Survey, an American government science agency, estimated that the death toll could top 1,000.
The full extent of death, injury and destruction is not known yet — particularly in Myanmar, which is embroiled in a civil war, with information tightly controlled.
“The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,” news agency AP quoted the head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing as saying as he announced on television that at least 144 people were killed and 730 others were injured in his country.
(via AP)
Earthquake today LIVE: India to send over 15 tonnes of relief material
Earthquake today LIVE: India will send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes, sources told ANI. India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon.
Earthquake today LIVE: Soil liquefaction major factor in damage in Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: Soil liquefaction was a major cause of the damage, said O P Mishra, head of the NCS.
Soil liquefaction happens during a strong earthquake, when the ground starts acting like a liquid instead of solid land, due to wet soil in the region that looses its strength when the earthquake hits.
As a result, buildings, roads and other structures may sink, tilt or collapse, Mishra explained.
Earthquake today LIVE: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar again amid rescue efforts
Earthquake today LIVE: Another earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Myanmar late on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported.
Earthquake today LIVE: US geological survey says death toll could exceed 1,000 in Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: Preliminary estimates by the US Geological Survey show that nearly 8,00,000 people in Myanmar may have been within the zone of the most violent shaking and that death tolls could possibly exceed 1,000 people.
Currently, the confirmed death toll is 144 people.
Earthquake today LIVE: US President Trump has vowed to help Myanmar after deadly earthquake
Earthquake today LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had spoken with officials in Myanmar about the earthquake that hit the country and that his administration would be providing some form of assistance.
Earthquake today LIVE: WHO readying medical supplies for Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: The WHO says it is mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies for Myanmar.
"We've activated our logistics hub to look particularly for trauma supplies and things like external fixators because we expect that there will be many, many injuries that need to be dealt with," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris says at a media briefing.
Earthquake today LIVE: 8 bodies recovered in Bangkok building collapse site
Earthquake today LIVE: Thailand's interior minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said eight dead bodies have been recovered and between 90 and 110 people are unaccounted for.
"We see several dead bodies under the rubble. We will take time to bring the bodies out to avoid any further collapses," he told reporters, according to AFP
Earthquake today LIVE: Why was Friday's quake in Myanmar so damaging?
Earthquake today LIVE: Sagaing has been hit by several quakes in recent years, with a 6.8 magnitude event causing at least 26 deaths and dozens of injuries in late 2012.
But Friday's event was "probably the biggest" to hit Myanmar's mainland in three-quarters of a century, Bill McGuire, an earthquake expert at UCL, told Reuters.
Roger Musson, honorary research fellow at the British Geological Survey, told Reuters that the shallow depth of the quake meant the damage would be more severe. The quake's epicentre was at a depth of just 10 km (6.2 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.
"This is very damaging because it has occurred at a shallow depth, so the shockwaves are not dissipated as they go from the focus of the earthquake up to the surface. The buildings received the full force of the shaking."
"It's important not to be focused on epicentres because the seismic waves don't radiate out from the epicentre - they radiate out from the whole line of the fault," he added.
Earthquake today LIVE: UN mobilizing in southeast Asia, its chief says
Earthquake today LIVE: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the world body is mobilizing in Southeast Asia to help those in need after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand.
"The government of Myanmar has asked for international support, and our team in Myanmar is already in contact in order to fully mobilize our resources in the region to support the people of Myanmar," Reuters quoted Guterres as saying.
"But of course, there are other countries impacted. The epicenter is in Myanmar, and Myanmar is the weakest country in this present situation," he added.
Earthquake today LIVE: US agency analysis predicts thousands of deaths
Earthquake today LIVE: A predictive analysis from a US agency based on the strength and depth of Friday's earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand estimated there could be thousands of deaths and severe economic loss, with Myanmar's Sagaing and Meiktila regions worst hit.
"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist," the USGS analysis said.
Earthquake today LIVE: What junta chief said
Earthquake today LIVE: The death toll and the number of injuries are likely to rise, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a video speech on state broadcaster MRTV.
“In some areas, buildings collapsed so rescue efforts are still under way,” he said. “As we carry out extensive rescue and relief efforts, I would like to request help.”
Earthquake today LIVE: 144 dead, over 700 injured in Myanmar; junta chief calls for foreign aid
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 144 people have been killed in Myanmar due to the massive earthquake that hit the country on Friday, the ruling junta chief said, reported AFP.
The chief, Min Aung Hlaing, also invited "any country, any organisation" to help with relief efforts and warned that the toll could go up in a speech aired on state media.
Earthquake today LIVE: Monastery hit in Madalay
Earthquake today LIVE: The earthquake in Myanmar reportedly brought down multiple buildings in Mandalay, including the Ma Soe Yane monastery.
A video shared on social media showed monks in the street shooting video of the multistory monastery before it suddenly fell to the ground. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was harmed, according to the Associated Press.
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar junta calls for donation of blood
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar's ruling junta on Friday called for donations of blood and medical supplies to help people hospitalised after they were injured devastation triggered by a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake.
Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson of the military government, made the appeal for medical supplies in a late night news bulletin on state television, according to Reuters.
Earthquake today LIVE: Pope Francis offers prayers for quake-stricken Southeast Asia
Earthquake today LIVE: Pope Francis offered prayers to the victims of a powerful earthquake in Southeast Asia on Friday, the Vatican said.
“The pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand,’’ the Vatican said, according to AP.
Earthquake today LIVE: Buildings and bridges in Myanmar collapse
Earthquake today LIVE: The earthquake caused the collapse of buildings in five cities and towns, as well as a railway bridge and a road bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway, Reuters reports, citing Myanmar's state media.
The Red Cross has also said that roads, bridges and buildings have been damaged in Myanmar and has expressed concerns over the state of large dams.
Earthquake today LIVE: Eyewitnesses reveal 'horrendous' ordeal
Earthquake today LIVE: Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic as buildings shook and alarms went off.
“All of a sudden, the whole building began to move, immediately there was screaming and a lot of panic,” Fraser Morton, a tourist from Scotland, who was in one of Bangkok's many malls, told Reuters.
“I just started walking calmly at first, but then the building started moving, yeah, a lot of screaming, a lot of panic, people running the wrong way down the escalators, lots of banging and crashing inside the mall,” Morton added.
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 20 killed in Myanmar
About 20 people have died at a major hospital in Myanmar's Naypyidaw after a huge earthquake hit the country earlier today, a doctor told AFP.
"About 20 people died after they arrived at our hospital so far. Many people were injured," said the doctor at the 1,000-bed general hospital in Naypyidaw, on condition of anonymity.
Earthquake today LIVE: Telecommunication system disrupted in Thailand
Earthquake today LIVE: Thai deputy PM Prasert Jantararuangtong says the country’s telecommunication system has been disrupted after the earthquake, reports Bloomberg. Thailand's transport ministry has also ordered the suspension of public transportation services, including buses and electric trains.
Earthquake today LIVE: ‘Damage is enormous,’ says rescuer in Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: A member of a rescue team based in Myanmar's Mandalay city tells the BBC that the damage due to the earthquake is enormous.
"The number of deaths is also quite high. That's all we can say right now because the rescue efforts are ongoing," the rescuer said. "The exact number of casualties is not yet known, but it is at least in the hundreds."
Earthquake today LIVE: Red cross says public infrastructure damaged in Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: According to the Red Cross, buildings and public infrastructure have been damaged and collapsed in Myanmar due to the earthquake.
"Public infrastructure has been damaged, including roads, bridges and public buildings. We currently have concerns for large-scale dams that people are watching to see the conditions of them", Marie Manrique, Program Coordinator for the International Federation of the Red Cross, says, according to Reuters.
Earthquake today LIVE: Indian embassy in Bangkok issues helpline number
Earthquake today LIVE: The Indian embassy in Bangkok has issued an emergency number – +66 618819218 – for Indian nationals in Thailand, which they can use in case of any emergency.
The embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities.
"After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported...All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," it adds.
Earthquake today LIVE: Red Cross says ground reports indicate ‘significant damage’ in Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: The Red Cross has said that initial reports from the ground in Myanmar suggest the earthquake has caused significant damage, reports AP.
“Initial reports from the ground suggest the earthquake has caused significant damage,” the Red Cross said. “Information on humanitarian needs is still being gathered.”
The humanitarian organization added that downed power lines are making it more challenging for their teams to reach the Mandalay and Sagaing regions and the southern Shan state of the country.
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 3 killed, 81 trapped in building collapse in Bangkok
Earthquake today LIVE: Thai deputy prime minister says that at least three workers were killed when a 30-storey under-construction tower collapsed in Bangkok after a major earthquake on Friday. He adds that about 81 people were trapped in the rubble after the collapse.
Earthquake today LIVE: Rows of wounded outside Naypyidaw's hospital
Earthquake today LIVE: Rows of wounded lay outside the emergency department of the 1,000-bed hospital in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw, AFP reports. "Many injured people have been arriving, I haven't seen anything like this before," a doctor at the hospital tells AFP. “We are trying to handle the situation. I'm so exhausted.”
Earthquake today LIVE: Authorities declare Bangkok 'disaster area'
Earthquake today LIVE: Thailand's capital has been declared a disaster area after the strong earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar, Reuters reports, citing Bangkok city hall. The Bangkok governor has been placed in charge of coordinating the disaster response.
Earlier today, he said that the earthquake had caused damage to many high-rise buildings in the city. The exact damage was not yet known and inspections were underway.
Earthquake today LIVE: Emergency declared in several regions of Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar's ruling military has declared a state of emergency in multiple regions after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country, Reuters reports.
"The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid," the ruling military posted on the Telegram messaging app.
Earthquake today LIVE: 2 dead in building collapse in Bangkok, several missing
Earthquake today LIVE: Thai emergency responders say that two people have been found dead and several others are still under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Bangkok after a massive earthquake, reports AP.
One of the rescue workers present at the site told reporters that 7 people had been found alive.
Earthquake today LIVE: 43 construction workers missing after high-rise collapses in Bangkok
Earthquake today LIVE: Forty-three construction workers are missing after an unfinished 30-storey building collapsed due to the earthquake in Bangkok, the BBC reports, citing Thai authorities.
Fifty people were inside the building near Chatuchak Park when the earthquake struck.
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar junta asks for international aid
Myanmar's ruling junta has made a rare request for humanitarian aid from the international community, reports AFP. They have also declared a state of emergency across six regions in the country.
AFP reports that junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was seent at a hospital in Naypyidaw where wounded were being treated.
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 3 dead in Myanmar after mosque partially collapses
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 3 people have died after a mosque in Myanmar's Taungnoo partially collapsed due to the strong earthquake, Reuters reports, citing eyewitnesses.
"We were saying prayers when the shaking started... Three died on the spot," one of the people who spoke to Reuters says.
Earthquake today LIVE: Former royal palace damaged in Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: The earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings in Myanmar's second-largest city Mandalay, reports AP, citing videos and photos shared on Facebook.
While the area is prone to earthquakes, it is generally sparsely populated, and most houses are low-rise structures.
Earthquake today LIVE: Several high-rise buildings damaged in Bangkok, governor says
Earthquake today LIVE: The strong earthquake in Myanmar has caused damage to many high-rise buildings in Thailand's Bangkok, according to its governor.
Chadchart Sittipunt said the exact number of buildings damaged was not yet known and inspections are underway. He has urged people to remain cautious, reports Reuters.
Earthquake today LIVE: No details of damage from Myanmar yet
Earthquake today LIVE: There has been no immediate word from Myanmar authorities on damage, reports Reuters. "We have started the search and are going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet," an officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department tells the news agency.
Earthquake today LIVE: Mild tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal
Earthquake today LIVE: After a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, mild tremors were felt in Kolkata, Imphal and Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills, reports PTI.
Earthquake today LIVE: No state of emergency declared in Bangkok
Thailand's deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul says that the situation in Bangkok remains serious but no state of emergency has been declared, reports Reuters.
Earthquake today LIVE: Major hospital in Myanmar declared 'mass casualty area' after quake
A major hospital in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw was declared a "mass casualty area" after the country was rocked by a huge earthquake, news agency AFP quoted an official at the facility.
Rows of injured were treated outside the emergency department of the 1,000-bed general hospital, some in pain, others lying still as relatives sought to comfort them.
Earthquake today LIVE: PM Modi assures assistance to Myanmar, Thailand
Earthquake today LIVE: PM Modi on Friday assured assistance to Myanmar, Thailand after the massive earthquake and aftershocks. “Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” PM Modi wrote on X.
Earthquake today LIVE: Bangladesh reports magnitude 7.3 jolt due to Myanmar quake
Tremors of magnitude 7.3 were felt in various parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram, on Friday, as a result of the Myanmar earthquake. However, no casualties were reported so far.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake with the epicentre in Myanmar near the Bangladesh border hit at 12:25 pm.