Myanmar earthquake: 1,000 dead, 2,000 injured, hospitals overwhelmed, blood in high demand, UN allocates $5M | 10 points
An earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has resulted in at least 1,000 deaths and over 2,000 injuries, with the toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue. In neighboring Thailand, a high-rise under construction collapsed in Bangkok, leaving at least 6 dead.
“I have requested international support for relief efforts, and have allowed some offers for support from AHA Center and India,” junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a video speech on state broadcaster MRTV.
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday at midday, with its epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. About 11 minutes later, a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed.
Myanmar lies in an active earthquake zone, with most tremors occurring in sparsely populated areas. However, Friday’s quake affected cities.
The US Geological Survey estimates the death toll could exceed 1,000.
Myanmar's military junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, warned of more deaths and casualties, inviting “any country” to offer help and donations, while Major General Zaw Min Tun reported that hospitals in Naypyidaw, Mandalay, and Sagaing are overwhelmed with victims.
In Thailand, a 33-story building under construction collapsed near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market, sending dust into the air. Onlookers fled as vehicles halted. Rescuers rushed to the wreckage, with injured people transported on gurneys.
Here's what we know so far about the Myanmar earthquake:
- UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations is mobilising in Southeast Asia to assist those in need, with $5 million allocated to begin relief efforts.
- US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with officials in Myanmar and confirmed his administration would provide assistance, stating, "We're going to be helping."
- Myanmar's government reported a high demand for blood in the worst-affected areas. Although previous governments have been slow to accept foreign aid, Min Aung Hlaing said that Myanmar is now prepared to receive assistance.
- India will send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar including tents, sleeping bags, food, water purifiers, hygiene kits, and essential medicines. The aid will be transported by an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon.
- The earthquake was felt in China's Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, causing damage in Ruili and shaking so strong in Mangshi that people couldn't stand, reports say.
- Aftershocks followed the main earthquake, with a 4.2 magnitude tremor hitting Myanmar at 11:56 pm local time on Friday. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, increasing the likelihood of further aftershocks.
- Mandalay, with a population of around 1.5 million, is facing extensive damage. Rescue teams are working to free monks trapped in the Phaya Taung Monastery rubble.
- Amnesty International said the earthquake struck at a critical time for Myanmar, with many displaced people, ongoing relief needs, and reduced U.S. aid under the Trump administration.
- Pope Francis, currently recovering from a five-week hospitalisation for life-threatening double pneumonia, offered prayers for the earthquake victims. “The pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand,” the Vatican said in a statement.
- Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she had instructed relevant agencies to prepare and address the situation, while warning of possible aftershocks. She did not mention any casualties.
