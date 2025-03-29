Myanmar earthquake: 1,000 dead, 2,000 injured, hospitals overwhelmed, blood in high demand, UN allocates $5M | 10 points

An earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has resulted in at least 1,000 deaths and over 2,000 injuries, with the toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue. In neighboring Thailand, a high-rise under construction collapsed in Bangkok, leaving at least 6 dead. People stand near the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay after the earthquake on March 28, 2025.(AFP)

“I have requested international support for relief efforts, and have allowed some offers for support from AHA Center and India,” junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a video speech on state broadcaster MRTV.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday at midday, with its epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. About 11 minutes later, a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed.

Myanmar lies in an active earthquake zone, with most tremors occurring in sparsely populated areas. However, Friday’s quake affected cities.

The US Geological Survey estimates the death toll could exceed 1,000.

Myanmar's military junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, warned of more deaths and casualties, inviting “any country” to offer help and donations, while Major General Zaw Min Tun reported that hospitals in Naypyidaw, Mandalay, and Sagaing are overwhelmed with victims.

In Thailand, a 33-story building under construction collapsed near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market, sending dust into the air. Onlookers fled as vehicles halted. Rescuers rushed to the wreckage, with injured people transported on gurneys.

Here's what we know so far about the Myanmar earthquake: