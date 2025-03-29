Heavy construction equipment is used to dig through the rubble as people look for survivors in a damaged building in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar.

Myanmar, Thailand Earthquake News LIVE: A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, accompanied by multiple aftershocks, causing widespread destruction and 1,644 deaths. The earthquake left wide cracks on roads, brought down buildings, and sent tremors across neighboring countries, including China, Thailand, Vietnam and parts of India also. While there were no reports of damages or injuries in India, the Myanmar earthquake led to at least six deaths in Thailand, where a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok's Chatuchak market. Thailand lowered its death toll from 10....Read More

Myanmar's ruling junta chief confirmed on Saturday that the death toll rose from 144 to 1,000, with hundreds of others being injured. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Myanmar earthquake | key points:

– The epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake was located near Mandalay, at a depth of 10 kilometers, striking at 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT), according to the USGS. A strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock occurred soon after, followed by a dozen more tremblers.

– Tremors jolted northern Thailand, even reaching Bangkok, where residents rushed to the streets as buildings swayed. A building collapse in Bangkok's Chatuchak, and public transit services were temporarily halted in parts of the city. At least six people have died in Thailand due to the earthquake.

– In Vietnam, jolts from the earthquake were also reported. China's southwest Yunnan province also experienced tremors, with Beijing's quake agency reporting the event as a 7.9 magnitude earthquake.

– Myanmar is no stranger to earthquakes, with a history of strong tremors between 1930 and 1956, particularly along the Sagaing Fault, which runs through the country’s center.

– Mild tremors were felt in India’s West Bengal (Kolkata) and Manipur (Imphal). However, authorities reported no significant damage or casualties in these areas from the Myanmar earthquake.