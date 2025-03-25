Woman with dementia dies after attack by daughter's pack of over 50 dogs in Colorado City

A 76-year-old woman was attacked and killed by over 50 dogs of her daughter in Colorado City town of US' Arizona, an incident which took place in February this year but seeing an arrest only recently. The victim, LaVonne Hoff, required 24-hour care due to dementia.(Pixabay/Representative)

Jessica Hoff, 47, was arrested on Friday in connection with the February incident, according to news agency Associated Press.

Jessica Hoff left her 76-year-old mother LaVonne Hoff, who had dementia, home alone in Colaroda City with the dogs on February 3 while she did errands, the report said.

LaVonne Hoff required 24-hour care, according to the Pueblo County sheriff's office, quoted in the report.

Later that day, deputies found LaVonne Hoff unconscious and several dogs running loose along with about two dozen other dogs and seven birds that were in cages, the sheriff's office said.

What cops found on search

A search of Jessica Hoff's house and another nearby property led to discovery of 54 dogs, some in poor health. The animals, along with several birds, were found in unsanitary conditions and were taken by animal control, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hoff, who was in jail on Monday, is set to appear in court on Thursday. As of now, prosecutors have not filed formal charges against her, according to court records.

She is being represented by a public defender, whose office does not comment on cases to the media.

Under Colorado law, criminal negligence resulting in an at-risk person’s death can lead to prison time between two and six years while aggravated cruelty to animals can carry between a year and 18 months in prison.